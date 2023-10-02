Search icon

News

02nd Oct 2023

Secret chambers discovered in 4,400 year-old Egyptian pyramid

Joseph Loftus

It’s the first time they’ve been seen in modern history

An ancient Egyptian pyramid built around 4,000 years has just spilled some more secrets after a restoration project cleared the path to previously unseen parts of the pyramid.

Around 4,400 years ago, Egypt was ruled by the Pharaoh Sahure, who reigned for around 13 years before he finally died and was forever tombed up in a pyramid.

According to IFL Science, Sahure’s pyramid which is in the Abusir necropolis in northern Egypt has been undergoing restoration since 2019 to clean out the interior and support the structure so that it doesn’t collapse.

But while restorations were under way, the team cleared rubble from a collapsed corridor leading into a completely unseen chambers which had been blocked off from the rest of world for a long, long time.

Researchers from the University of Würzburg have said the secret chambers help shed some light on the design of pyramids and what the builders intended 4,400 years ago when they put it all together.

When the pyramid was first excavated back in 1836, the tunnels were already collapsed and access was blocked.

Now, they’ve been discovered for the first time in modern history.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

Anti-abuse advert praised for having message only children can see

By Joseph Loftus

Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL

Football

Liverpool make formal request to PGMOL

By Callum Boyle

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

Chelsea

Two members of Chelsea squad singled out for poor start to season

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Thousands protest on the NHS’ 70th birthday in London and demand Theresa May’s resignation

Jeremy Corbyn

Thousands protest on the NHS’ 70th birthday in London and demand Theresa May’s resignation

By Oli Dugmore

Yorkshire hostel shows Christmas spirit in wake of devastating floods

Flooding

Yorkshire hostel shows Christmas spirit in wake of devastating floods

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 298

Australia

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 298

By Charlie Herbert

Goodfellas star says that he’ll kill Harvey Weinstein if he sees him

Movies

Goodfellas star says that he’ll kill Harvey Weinstein if he sees him

By Paul Moore

London supermarkets on lockdown after man ‘injects food with mystery substance’

contaminated

London supermarkets on lockdown after man ‘injects food with mystery substance’

By Danny Jones

Snapchat has just reached a huge milestone

Snapchat

Snapchat has just reached a huge milestone

By Tom Victor

Dad, 63, flew to Ibiza for 15 hours on £25 flight for one ‘brilliant’ night

Ibiza

Dad, 63, flew to Ibiza for 15 hours on £25 flight for one ‘brilliant’ night

By Steve Hopkins

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

Bradley Lowery

Man who displayed Bradley Lowery pic at football match loses job over incident

By Steve Hopkins

Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

Football

Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

By Callum Boyle

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

Jimmy Savile

Steve Coogan defends controversial Jimmy Savile role in BBC show

By Rory Cashin

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Two-thirds of former footballers believe Ronaldo has had a better career than Messi

By Callum Boyle

VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s offside goal to be released

Football

VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s offside goal to be released

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

David Beckham seems to have confirmed the new Man Utd third kit

David Beckham

David Beckham seems to have confirmed the new Man Utd third kit

By Alex Roberts

Demi Lovato takes the absolute piss out of Nick Jonas in the new Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke

Demi Lovato takes the absolute piss out of Nick Jonas in the new Carpool Karaoke

By Laura Holland

Gary Neville tells Glazers it would be ‘unacceptable’ to part sell Man United

Football

Gary Neville tells Glazers it would be ‘unacceptable’ to part sell Man United

By Callum Boyle

Derby players mock Leeds with spygate celebration after playoff win

Derby County

Derby players mock Leeds with spygate celebration after playoff win

By Reuben Pinder

Jose Mourinho gives clearest indication yet that there’s absolutely nothing to report about his future

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho gives clearest indication yet that there’s absolutely nothing to report about his future

By Simon Lloyd

Mario Balotelli could be poised to join line-up of Premier League rejects in Switzerland

FC Sion

Mario Balotelli could be poised to join line-up of Premier League rejects in Switzerland

By Tom Victor

Load more stories