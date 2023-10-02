Secret chambers discovered in 4,400 year-old Egyptian pyramid

It’s the first time they’ve been seen in modern history

An ancient Egyptian pyramid built around 4,000 years has just spilled some more secrets after a restoration project cleared the path to previously unseen parts of the pyramid.

Around 4,400 years ago, Egypt was ruled by the Pharaoh Sahure, who reigned for around 13 years before he finally died and was forever tombed up in a pyramid.

According to IFL Science, Sahure’s pyramid which is in the Abusir necropolis in northern Egypt has been undergoing restoration since 2019 to clean out the interior and support the structure so that it doesn’t collapse.

But while restorations were under way, the team cleared rubble from a collapsed corridor leading into a completely unseen chambers which had been blocked off from the rest of world for a long, long time.

Researchers from the University of Würzburg have said the secret chambers help shed some light on the design of pyramids and what the builders intended 4,400 years ago when they put it all together.

When the pyramid was first excavated back in 1836, the tunnels were already collapsed and access was blocked.

Now, they’ve been discovered for the first time in modern history.

