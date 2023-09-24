Search icon

24th Sep 2023

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

Charlie Herbert

Alberto Nonino race

He had reportedly made the decision to do the race commando

An Italian runner had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during a race – as his penis kept falling out of his shorts.

Alberto Nonino was competing in the 400m race as part of the decathlon at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in August last year.

And the 18-year-old’s race started promisingly, with the runner well placed heading into the final bend.

But he clearly begins to have some issues in his nether regions, and can be seen repeatedly putting his hand to his shorts.

Unsurprisingly, this somewhat hampers his race, and he ends up finishing last out of the seven runners, with a time of 51.57 seconds.

Sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro shared footage of the race on Twitter, writing that Nonino’s “penis escaped out of the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because it wasn’t allowing him to run properly.”

Spanish-speaking press claimed the wardrobe malfunction happened because of Nonino’s decision to go commando for the race.

Afterwards, the Italian took to social media to address the reaction to the race.

In an Instagram story he said: “I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general. I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there.

“I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later.”

According to the Daily Star, he followed this up with criticism of the Italian media for their coverage of the incident.

“The journalistic world worries about cases of bullying throughout Italy and around the world and then publishes these articles that for a more sensitive person could have done a lot of harm,” he said.

Nonino finished 15th out of 27 athletes in the decathlon. This is an event which sees competitors take part in a 100 metre sprint, long jump, shot-put, high jump, 400 metre run, 110 metre hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500 metres run, over the course of two days.

