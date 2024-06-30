Search icon

30th Jun 2024

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

Ryan Price

The Prime Minister made the controversial statement with just four days to go until polling booths open.

Rishi Sunak has declared the UK to be a better place now than when the Conservative Party first came into power back in 2010.

The current leader of the country made the bold claim during an appearance on the BBC show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning.

Sunak told Kuenssberg that he believed significant progress had been made in tackling the big challenges of the past decade, and warned the public that a Labour government would irreversibly damage the UK within ‘100 days’ of coming to power.

Speaking about the progress the Tories have made, he outlined: “Inflation back to normal, the economy growing again wages rising, energy bills set to fall again, now we are able to cut people’s taxes.”

In regard to the possibility of Labour coming into power next week, he warned: “Whether it’s announcing a suite of tax rises or throwing thousands of families’ plans for the autumn term into chaos with children wondering if they will have a desk at school to go back to,” he added.

The Conservative Party leader suggested that the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine had made life “difficult for everyone” but added that the country was now “on the right track”.

On Brexit, Sunak was asked if he thought leaving the EU had damaged the UK’s economy and standing in the world.

The 44-year-old – who backed Brexit during the 2016 referendum – said it had changed the UK’s trading relations but argued it had also enabled the government to cut red tape for businesses and sign new trade deals.

“People are queuing up to work with us because they respect what we do. I completely reject that – it is entirely wrong this declinist narrative people have of the UK,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has made claims that Russia could be trying to interfere with the upcoming vote.

Speaking on the Sky News programme Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, he said: “There is a threat in all elections, and indeed we see it in this election from hostile state actors seeking to influence the outcome of the election campaign.

“Russia is a prime example of this, and this is a classic example from the Russian playbook,” he added.

Topics:

Conservative,general election 2024,keir starmer,Labour,News,Politics,Rishi Sunak,United Kingdom

