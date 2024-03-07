Red Bull suspends Christian Horner accuser

An investigation into the allegations cleared Horner of any wrongdoing

Red Bull Racing has suspended the woman who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour.

The team principal had been under investigation in recent weeks after a female employee of the team accused him of “inappropriate and controlling behaviour.”

The 50-year-old vehemently denied the accusations and was cleared following an a three week investigation carried out by an external lawyer.

The Telegraph now reports that the woman who accused Horner has been suspended by Red Bull.

The publication reports that the reason behind her suspension is unclear.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.

Following the outcome of the investigation into Horner, an unknown individual leaked a series of WhatsApp messages between Horner and the colleague to 149 key figures and journalists involved in F1.

This included F1 teams, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The leak reportedly contained almost 80 screenshots of hundreds of messages.

Horner himself said that he “won’t comment on anonymous speculation.”

In a statement he added: “I have always denied the allegations.

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

