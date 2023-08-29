Police officer hit by train while helping man dies

The officer was hit by the train on Thursday

A police officer who was hit by a train while attempting to save a man on the tracks has died, Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed.

Police were called to a residential area in Balderton, near Newark, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday over concerns for a man’s safety.

During the incident, Sgt Graham Saville was hit by a train whilst trying to help the man on the tracks.

Police have since confirmed that he passed away at Queen’s Medical Centre on Tuesday, with his family by his bedside.

Announcement | Death of Sergeant Graham Saville



It is with great sadness that Nottinghamshire Police confirms the death of a serving officer in the line of duty.https://t.co/Q7b2Sk8vZ9 pic.twitter.com/DYMg90lPZ1 — Nottinghamshire Police (@nottspolice) August 29, 2023

Another man, who suffered non life-threatening electrocution injuries, remains in hospital.

