Police officer hit by train while trying to save distressed man on tracks

‘Truly devastating’

A police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train while helping a “distressed man” who was on the tracks.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a residential area in Balderton over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7pm on Thursday.

The officer was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham along with the man on tracks – near Newark Northgate station – whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A BTP spokesperson said officers were called following reports of a “casualty on the tracks” and learned that Nottinghamshire Police were also responding to a “concern for welfare report.”

“Officers attended alongside paramedics, where one man was found to have sustained non-life-threatening electrocution injuries, and another man, a Nottinghamshire police officer, had sustained life-changing injuries and sadly remains in a critical condition.

“Both were taken to hospital where they remain. ‘British Transport Police is continuing to make enquiries into the incident.”

Nottingham Police chief constable Kate Meynell described the incident as “truly devastating”.

She said the officer was “very poorly” and that the force is “supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.”

She added: “This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

“Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”