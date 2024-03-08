Search icon

News

08th Mar 2024

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

Nina McLaughlin

An 11-year-old was stopped by police while driving a BMW X5 towing a caravan along the M1.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that they recovered the vehicle after receiving a call about a stolen caravan.

“We intercepted a BMW towing a suspected stolen caravan yesterday and were staggered to find an 11-year-old boy at the wheel,” North Yorkshire Police wrote.

“At around 3.30pm on 7 March, we received a call that a caravan had been stolen from a caravan holiday site near Thirsk and was being towed away by a black BMW.

“We were able to track the BMW, that was also using cloned registration plates, travelling south on the A1.”

The force said that they stopped the vehicle along the M1 45 minutes after it was reported stolen.

“But nothing prepared us for finding the school-boy sat at the wheel,” police wrote in their statement.

They said that a search of the car found “equipment typically used by suspects to carry out thefts”, including a “selection of vehicle registration plates.”

North Yorkshire police arrested the 11-year-old on suspicion of “theft, burglary, going equipped for theft, and motoring offences including dangerous driving.”

They added that no one was injured in the incident, and the child has been released on conditional bail until further enquiries have been concluded.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By Charlie Herbert

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

Angry

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

By Ryan Price

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

infidelity

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

By Nina McLaughlin

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

Cruise

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

paper

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

biggest hole ever

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

By Charlie Herbert

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

By Nina McLaughlin

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

Chernobyl

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

By Ryan Price

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

infidelity

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

Football

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Callum Boyle

Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

Boxing

Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

By Ryan Price

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

Cruise

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

Actor

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

By Ryan Price

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

paper

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

biggest hole ever

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

By Charlie Herbert

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

By Nina McLaughlin

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

Chernobyl

Worms living near Chernobyl nuclear plant have gained new ‘super powers’

By Ryan Price

Oscars 2024: Live updates as Oppenheimer set to sweep up at this year’s Academy Awards

Oppenheimer

Oscars 2024: Live updates as Oppenheimer set to sweep up at this year’s Academy Awards

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories