Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Police are hunting for a naked ‘Gimp Man’ who is on the loose in nothing but a mask and trainers leading to an investigation being opened.

An investigation was launched by police after the mysterious man was seen wandering through the peaceful northern town of Lytham in Lancashire, almost completely in the nude.

The man was captured on a video doorbell camera strutting freely down the dark road in the early hours of the morning with only his head and feet covered from the elements.

This recording was subsequently forwarded to local police who were reportedly left puzzled by the rather bizarre scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone in the public with any information to come forward regarding the strange recording.

A force spokesperson stated: “We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

“This occurred in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street. We can confirm this incident occurred on the 18th July 2025 at approximately 00.50am.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that Fylde Rural Task Force are conducting door-to-door enquiries as well as reviewing CCTV.

They reassured the public that officers are “taking this matter seriously”.

This is far from the first time men in gimp suits have been caught strolling through rural Britain, with a similar situation happening in Somerset leaving locals stunned.

However, in that case, the ‘Somerset Gimp’ terrorised the West Country for several years, being spotted 15 times over a four year span before being captured and found guilty of harassing women.