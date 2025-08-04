Search icon

News

04th Aug 2025

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Harry Warner

Police have been left baffled by the footage

Police are hunting for a naked ‘Gimp Man’ who is on the loose in nothing but a mask and trainers leading to an investigation being opened.

An investigation was launched by police after the mysterious man was seen wandering through the peaceful northern town of Lytham in Lancashire, almost completely in the nude.

The man was captured on a video doorbell camera strutting freely down the dark road in the early hours of the morning with only his head and feet covered from the elements.

This recording was subsequently forwarded to local police who were reportedly left puzzled by the rather bizarre scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone in the public with any information to come forward regarding the strange recording.

A force spokesperson stated: “We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

“This occurred in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street. We can confirm this incident occurred on the 18th July 2025 at approximately 00.50am.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that Fylde Rural Task Force are conducting door-to-door enquiries as well as reviewing CCTV.

They reassured the public that officers are “taking this matter seriously”.

This is far from the first time men in gimp suits have been caught strolling through rural Britain, with a similar situation happening in Somerset leaving locals stunned.

However, in that case, the ‘Somerset Gimp’ terrorised the West Country for several years, being spotted 15 times over a four year span before being captured and found guilty of harassing women.

Topics:

Gimps,News,Police,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Martin Lewis reveals who is entitled to car finance compensation and how much they’ll get

compensation

Martin Lewis reveals who is entitled to car finance compensation and how much they’ll get

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

By Harry Warner

‘Barely legal’ adult content could be banned in UK following Bonnie Blue documentary

Bonnie Blue

‘Barely legal’ adult content could be banned in UK following Bonnie Blue documentary

By Ava Keady

Why weren’t England able to sub Chris Woakes off during Test match defeat by India?

Why weren’t England able to sub Chris Woakes off during Test match defeat by India?

By Harry Warner

British woman goes missing from sunbed on Greek beach as husband slept

Greece

British woman goes missing from sunbed on Greek beach as husband slept

By Nina McLaughlin

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

EFL

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

By Sammi Minion

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories