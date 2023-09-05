Search icon

05th Sep 2023

Plane forced to turn back after passenger’s diarrhoea sparks biohazard

Joseph Loftus

The smell of faeces began radiating through the cabin

A plane has been forced to turn around after a passenger underwent a horrific bout of diarrhoea.

The flight was two hours into its journey from Atlanta to Barcelona when the unbelievable smell began radiating throughout the Airbus A350.

It’s reported that a rather unwell passenger tried to make it to the toilet but was unable to get there in time.

LiveATC.com managed to capture the pilot relaying a message to ground control explaining the situation saying: “This is a biohazard issue.

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

One person whose partner was on the flight replied to the tweet saying: “My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbling down the aisle. Smelled horrible.

“The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2.30am.”

Other newspapers claim that once back on the ground in Atlanta, cleaning crews were immediately dispatched who scrubbed the plane down and replaced the carpet.

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed the incident was due to a medical episode.

“Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” a spokesperson for the airline said to Insider.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

