Parents slam ‘ridiculous’ cost of seeing Santa at Kelvin Fletcher’s farm

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has been criticised for the cost of visiting Santa on his farm, with some labelling the price ‘absurd’ and ‘ridiculous.’

The 39-year-old, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and his wife have opened a festive Santa’s Village on their Peak District.

Whilst the farm isn’t usually open to the public, the couple wanted to host special Christmas events.

But parents have been left feeling like Scrooge after seeing the cost to buy the Santa’s Village experience.

Prices range from £48 to £54 for children and £24 to £28 for adults.

For that money, visitors get to enjoy activities such as making reindeer food and meeting Father Christmas.

People were left fuming at the costs though, with some suggesting it’s only for “upper-class Tories” and Fletcher’s celebrity friends, Stoke-on-Trent Live reports.

One person commented: “It’s far too dear for families, needs to be half the price,” while another said: “I love the programme but must agree that three adults and two children was too expensive for us too. Such a shame. I do hope it’s a success though.”

Another said: “I love watching the family but it’s a bit too expensive for me. Good luck to you both.”

And a third wrote: “I love the family but the price for a family is £140. It’s a bit too expensive. But I still like to watch them on TV for their genuine down-to-earth farming.”

The Fletchers’ Farm is currently featuring in a Sunday morning documentary from ITV, which explores how Kelvin and Liz are coping with their first experience of owning a farm.

They moved in with their four young children in 2022.

Their efforts to create Santa’s Village will feature in a new ITV special set to air on Christmas Eve.

