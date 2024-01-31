Search icon

News

31st Jan 2024

Only 24 pilots are allowed to land on the world’s toughest airport runway

Joseph Loftus

There’s a pretty common rule when flying: when concerned look to the air stewards. If they look nervous, you should be nervous. But if they’re still smiling, everything’s just alright

I remember once, landing in Scotland, we hit the runway like a tonne of bricks, and the air stewardess was not smiling and neither was I.

But this was Edinburgh and some runways in the world are much more challenging than Edinburgh.

For instance, Paro Airport in Bhutan is recognised by many as the most difficult runway to land on in the world. In fact, it’s so dangerous that only 24 pilots are reported to be allowed to land there as it’s so hazardous.

Getty Images

According to reports there are over 100 potential hazards which pilots have to avoid while landing in Paro.

Not only this, but the geography around Paro Airport means that technology can’t even be used there.

There is no talks with traffic control, no high tech computer. To land at Paro Airport you’ve got to do it using little more than your eyes, your experience, and your trembling sweaty hands.

The runway at Park is also ridiculously short and if that wasn’t terrifying enough for you, the final turn for the runway has to be made just 30 seconds before touchdown.

And these are the reasons why Paro Airport is so dangerous and why only a few specially selected pilots can land there.

I’ll walk thanks.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played adorable Karen Brockman now unrecognisable at 22

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played adorable Karen Brockman now unrecognisable at 22

By Charlie Herbert

Man quits job at McDonald’s in middle of shift after being asked to clean

Man quits job at McDonald’s in middle of shift after being asked to clean

By Nina McLaughlin

James Maddison makes cheeky dig towards Neal Maupay after Brentford forward mocks celebration

Brentford

James Maddison makes cheeky dig towards Neal Maupay after Brentford forward mocks celebration

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Philip gets final wish after asking Queen to ‘stick me in the back of a Land Rover’

Prince Philip

Prince Philip gets final wish after asking Queen to ‘stick me in the back of a Land Rover’

By Claudia McInerney

‘Bring back Boris’ petition gathers more than 10,000 signatures in just two days

Boris Johnson

‘Bring back Boris’ petition gathers more than 10,000 signatures in just two days

By Charlie Herbert

Kangaroo attacks the gates of the Russian embassy in Australia

Australia

Kangaroo attacks the gates of the Russian embassy in Australia

By Jack Peat

Woman gives birth in footwell going 70mph down the motorway

Baby

Woman gives birth in footwell going 70mph down the motorway

By Kieran Galpin

Video: Unlikely sex symbol Ed Miliband is a massive hit with this hen party…

Ed Miliband

Video: Unlikely sex symbol Ed Miliband is a massive hit with this hen party…

By Ben Kenyon

AI prediction of what remote worker will look like in 25 years

AI prediction of what remote worker will look like in 25 years

By Joseph Loftus

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

By Ryan Grace

Serial killer gives terrifying warning to Piers Morgan when asked if he still has urges to kill

Serial killer gives terrifying warning to Piers Morgan when asked if he still has urges to kill

By Joseph Loftus

World’s most deadly disease has fatality rate of almost 100%

Disease

World’s most deadly disease has fatality rate of almost 100%

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho eyes up sensational return to Man United

Football

Jose Mourinho eyes up sensational return to Man United

By Callum Boyle

The amount of time Taylor Swift appears on screen during NFL games as fans complain she ‘ruins’ them

Sport

The amount of time Taylor Swift appears on screen during NFL games as fans complain she ‘ruins’ them

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman shares devastating final post before being euthanised

Woman shares devastating final post before being euthanised

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

This Leicester fan just cashed out for a ridiculous amount of money

Betting

This Leicester fan just cashed out for a ridiculous amount of money

By Ben Kenyon

Marcos Rojo continues to make no friends as he hurls himself into another two-footed challenge

Crystal Palace

Marcos Rojo continues to make no friends as he hurls himself into another two-footed challenge

By Darragh Murphy

England ‘fans’ boo during German national anthem

booing

England ‘fans’ boo during German national anthem

By Kieran Galpin

QUIZ: Only true Peep Show fanatics will get full marks on this quiz

Peep Show

QUIZ: Only true Peep Show fanatics will get full marks on this quiz

By Reuben Pinder

Hero security guard managed to prevent suicide bomber with ticket from entering the Stade de France

featre

Hero security guard managed to prevent suicide bomber with ticket from entering the Stade de France

By JOE

Kevin Owens is wrestling’s next great anti-hero

SummerSlam

Kevin Owens is wrestling’s next great anti-hero

By Carl Anka

Load more stories