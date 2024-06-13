Search icon

News

13th Jun 2024

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Charlie Herbert

british airways flight to nowhere

The flight turned around just 40 minutes from its destination

Passengers on a British Airways flight endured a nine hour ‘journey to nowhere’ after they took off and landed in London.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had set off from London Heathrow at 9:27am on Monday (June 10) on its way to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to flight records.

But it ended up landing back at Heathrow almost nine and a half hours later at 6:54am the following day (June 11).

The plane had just crossed the Canadian border when it was forced to perform a u-turn and return to London because of a “minor technical issue,” British Airways said.

The exact cause of the issue has not been specified by the airline, but it has been reported that it was to do with the aircraft’s engines.

The Independent reports flights to Houston only take 30-40 minutes longer than the nine hours and 27 minutes that the plane took to travel from London to London.

The technical issue was not serious enough for the flight to be immediately grounded, but required inspection and engineering. Instead of landing the plane at Houston or another US airport though, the flight returned to London so the issue could be resolved by British Airways technicians and resources at Heathrow.

Flight trackers show the plane turned around just as it crossed the Canadian border.

A statement from British Airways read: “The flight returned to London Heathrow as a precaution due to a minor technical issue. It landed safely and customers disembarked as normal.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their journey.”

It is understood that all the passengers on the ‘flight to nowhere’ were booked onto alternative flights to Houston. They were also provided with hotel accommodation and information on how to claim additional expenses.

Related links:

Hidden gem town on Adriatic coast with £2.50 pints is just a £60 flight from the UK

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Topics:

Air Travel,British Airways,London,plane,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Hidden gem town on Adriatic coast with £2.50 pints is just a £60 flight from the UK

Holiday

Hidden gem town on Adriatic coast with £2.50 pints is just a £60 flight from the UK

By Ryan Price

Pilots praised after guiding plane ‘blind’ through hail storm

Air Travel

Pilots praised after guiding plane ‘blind’ through hail storm

By Charlie Herbert

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

Chelsea

Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

By Harry Warner

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

By Harry Warner

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

Chelsea

Chelsea make contact with Crystal Palace to sign Michael Olise

By Harry Warner

Fans label Love Island USA ‘the worst thing they’ve ever seen’ as show debuts

celebrity

Fans label Love Island USA ‘the worst thing they’ve ever seen’ as show debuts

By Ryan Price

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

Argentina

Lionel Messi confirms surprise retirement plan

By Harry Warner

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

BBC

Support floods in for Si King as he goes back to work without Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories