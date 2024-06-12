Search icon

12th Jun 2024

Hidden gem town on Adriatic coast with £2.50 pints is just a £60 flight from the UK

Ryan Price

Beautiful beaches, a stunning old town and cheap beer!

We’re almost halfway through June, so if you haven’t already booked a summer holiday, you might be scrambling around online right now for an affordable all-inclusive or cheap flights to somewhere by the sea.

Well, if that is the case for you, then look no further.

There’s a destination with sun, sea and sand and £2.50 pints to go with it. The best part, you can fly there from the UK for less than £100.

The coastal town of Tivat can be reached directly from Manchester Airport for just a £61.99 return ticket with EasyJet and for £117 with Jet2. In just three hours you’ll find yourself on the beautiful Adriatic coast which, as pictures suggest, could give the Italian Riviera a run for it’s money.

Tivat’s marina boasts luxurious yachts and incredible views. If you fancy a sit-down to relax and take in those views, you can grab a pint of local draught beer which will set you back roughly €2.80 (£2.40).

If you’re not already sold, take into consideration the fact that a meal out can be as cheap as 10 euros.

A little further along the bay is the equally idyllic town of Kotor, which boasts a gorgeous old town – a UNESCO World Heritage site.

KOTOR, MONTENEGRO – OCTOBER 20: (EDITORS NOTE: Image is a digital [High Dynamic Range, HDR] composite.) A tourist take a photo of the Katedrala Svetog Tripuna (Cathedral of Saint Tryphon) on October 20, 2018 in Kotor, Montenegro. Kotor is one of the oldest towns at the Adriatic Sea, and it is a popular destination of cruisers. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

It’s streets are lined with cobblestone and medieval squares. If you like an active holiday, hike up to the ancient fortress and you’ll be rewarded with incredible views of the town and Kotor Bay below.

If lying on a lounger with a cocktail is more your vibe, Budva has some of the most pristine beaches you’ll find anywhere in Europe.

Known locally as the Budva Riviera, it’s one of the oldest settlements on the Adriatic Coast with a medieval walled town with a rabbit-warren of old streets.

At night time it comes alive with buzzing bars and clubs, and has even been dubbed the ‘Miami of Montenegro’.

Want to see more villages and National Parks?

You can embark on a full day tour to Lovcen National Park where you’ll see some spectacular sights and historic monuments along the 12 hour journey, all for less than £50!

PERAST, MONTENEGRO – OCTOBER 20: (EDITORS NOTE: A polarizing filter was used for this image.) The town is seen from Gospa od Skrpjela (Our Lady of the Rocks) island on October 20, 2018 in Perast, Montenegro. The Gospa od Skrpjela island can be visited by private boats, which depart from the coast of the town. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

If you have a penchant for local folklore, make sure you squeeze in a visit to ‘Our Lady of the Rocks’, a popular island in the middle of the sea.

The story behind the island is of two sailors who saw an icon of the Madonna and child resting on the rock. They thought it was a good luck miracle and afterwards left stones where the icon was found, which in time evolved into a tradition and an island and small chapel were formed.

Perhaps the best thing about Montenegro’s Adriatic coast is that as of now, it still remains fairly untouched and clear of mass tourism.

Even a trip in the height of July should result in a peaceful, cheap and tranquil break.

