Netflix announces new Harlan Coben series following Fool Me Once success

Netflix lovers, there’s some new hit shows on the horizon

The streamer has announced two massive new Harlan Coben series following the success of Fool Me Once.

Released earlier this year, the show starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage held strong atop of their charts for a good few weeks.

It’s only following the release of Netflix’s latest true crime doc, American Nightmare, which chronicles the story of the ‘real life Gone Girl’, that Fool Me Once has fallen from the top spot of the most-watched list.

However, Fool Me Once has evidently made a firm impression on viewers, as Netflix has commissioned not one, but two new Harlan Coben adaptations.

It’s not the only show from the mind of the hit crime author to have made a splash on the streamer, with Stay Close, The Stranger and Safe also being extremely popular.

However, it has now been announced that two new series from the world of Coben are being produced.

“Following the recent success of Fool Me Once (Top 10 in 91 countries!) we’re excited to announce two new @HarlanCoben limited series adaptations… MISSING YOU will begin production this spring, and will then be followed by RUN AWAY,” Netflix wrote online.

Fans have responded to the news with glee.

“Excellent news….Harlan is so awesome,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Great news we’re waiting.”

While a third said: “I’m so glad he’s being recognised more and having more of his books turned into series.”