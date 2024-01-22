Search icon

News

22nd Jan 2024

Netflix announces new Harlan Coben series following Fool Me Once success

Nina McLaughlin

Netflix lovers, there’s some new hit shows on the horizon

The streamer has announced two massive new Harlan Coben series following the success of Fool Me Once.

Released earlier this year, the show starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage held strong atop of their charts for a good few weeks.

It’s only following the release of Netflix’s latest true crime doc, American Nightmare, which chronicles the story of the ‘real life Gone Girl’, that Fool Me Once has fallen from the top spot of the most-watched list.

However, Fool Me Once has evidently made a firm impression on viewers, as Netflix has commissioned not one, but two new Harlan Coben adaptations.

It’s not the only show from the mind of the hit crime author to have made a splash on the streamer, with Stay Close, The Stranger and Safe also being extremely popular.

However, it has now been announced that two new series from the world of Coben are being produced.

“Following the recent success of Fool Me Once (Top 10 in 91 countries!) we’re excited to announce two new @HarlanCoben limited series adaptations… MISSING YOU will begin production this spring, and will then be followed by RUN AWAY,” Netflix wrote online.

Fans have responded to the news with glee.

“Excellent news….Harlan is so awesome,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Great news we’re waiting.”

While a third said: “I’m so glad he’s being recognised more and having more of his books turned into series.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Mozzarella dippers return to McDonald’s in menu update

Fast Food

Mozzarella dippers return to McDonald’s in menu update

By Charlie Herbert

Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be the next Bond girl

Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be the next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump’s White House have already made an embarrassing error for Theresa May

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s White House have already made an embarrassing error for Theresa May

By Mike Wright

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle links attack on Keir Starmer to Prime Minister

Boris Johnson

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle links attack on Keir Starmer to Prime Minister

By Ava Evans

Top Gear filming halted after Freddie Flintoff accident

Andrew Flintoff

Top Gear filming halted after Freddie Flintoff accident

By Jack Peat

Gary Lineker says he knows ‘two gay footballers’ and believes coming out would send Qatar message

2022 Qatar World Cup

Gary Lineker says he knows ‘two gay footballers’ and believes coming out would send Qatar message

By Tobi Akingbade

If you thought winning the election would stop Donald Trump complaining, you were wrong

Donald Trump

If you thought winning the election would stop Donald Trump complaining, you were wrong

By Tom Victor

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

bus crash

Bus driver and 14-year-old girl dead after school bus crash

By Steve Hopkins

The Traitors ‘set for celebrity spin-off’ with star-studded cast

The Traitors ‘set for celebrity spin-off’ with star-studded cast

By Nina McLaughlin

Another high-profile star wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

Football

Another high-profile star wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

By Callum Boyle

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

Former Man United player now working as a priest

Football

Former Man United player now working as a priest

By Callum Boyle

Real survivor behind ‘horrifying’ Netflix film says eating his friends wasn’t the worst part

cannibalism

Real survivor behind ‘horrifying’ Netflix film says eating his friends wasn’t the worst part

By Charlie Herbert

Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards after Lionel Messi wins

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best awards after Lionel Messi wins

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

‘Drunk’ Super Furry Animals’ Soccer AM appearance caused quite a stir

Soccer AM

‘Drunk’ Super Furry Animals’ Soccer AM appearance caused quite a stir

By Simon Lloyd

Report claims Donald Trump allegedly ordered ‘golden shower’ on Obama hotel bed

Donald Trump

Report claims Donald Trump allegedly ordered ‘golden shower’ on Obama hotel bed

By Nooruddean Choudry

Man United linked with their 13th player in the last 24 hours

Asmir Begovic

Man United linked with their 13th player in the last 24 hours

By Callum Boyle

Here are the 6 best movies on TV this Friday

Movies On TV

Here are the 6 best movies on TV this Friday

By Dave Hanratty

It’s official – Georges St-Pierre confirms he’s in talks over a UFC return

Dana White

It’s official – Georges St-Pierre confirms he’s in talks over a UFC return

By Tom Victor

Rangers miss forces caretaker boss to literally turn upside down in frustration

Football

Rangers miss forces caretaker boss to literally turn upside down in frustration

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories