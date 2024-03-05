Search icon

05th Mar 2024

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Joseph Loftus

Well if you’re reading this, chances are you already know.

At around 3pm UK time, Facebook and Instagram began to suffer some serious problems.

Downdetector, which monitors outages across the globe, shown over 230,000 reports of Facebook being down at one point.

Instagram stands at over 30,000 reports making this one of the biggest issues for Meta (which owns both of these platforms) in years.

While now it appears to be coming back for users, slowly but surely, this remains one of the biggest outages Meta has experienced in recent years.

Along with Facebook and Instagram, it has also been reported that Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are being buggy – although this appears to be affecting far fewer people.

Users of the services have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their concerns over the outage.

As one user wrote: “Anyone else’s #Facebook logged out? Can’t log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error.”

Another added: “Got logged out of Facebook and Instagram not loading. First thought was, Are my accounts being hacked?! Luckily its just #facebookdown and #instagramdown.”

One more user of Facebook wrote: “Hello Facebook Anyone else’s #Facebook logged out? Can’t log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error? #facebookdown #meta.”

At least it appears to be steadily returning to normal now.

