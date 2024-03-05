Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Brutal from the CEO of X.

At around 3pm UK time, Facebook and Instagram began to suffer some serious problems.

Downdetector, which monitors social media outages across the globe, shown over 230,000 reports of Facebook being down at one point.

While now it appears to be coming back for users, slowly but surely, this remains one of the biggest outages Meta has experienced in recent years and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Users of the services have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their concerns over the outage with one user writing: “Anyone else’s #Facebook logged out? Can’t log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error.”

Another added: “Got logged out of Facebook and Instagram not loading. First thought was, Are my accounts being hacked?! Luckily its just #facebookdown and #instagramdown.”

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Even the controversial X CEO, Elon Musk, joined in on the fun, writing: “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.”

The official X account also tweeted. It wrote: “We know why you’re all here rn.”

Savage.