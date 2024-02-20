Search icon

News

20th Feb 2024

Met Office reveals when snow to hit UK as temperatures plummet below freezing

Charlie Herbert

met office snow

The Met Office has warned areas of the UK to prepare for snow as temperatures plummet below freezing in the coming days.

The forecaster says heavy rain will hit the West, while higher areas in the north will also experience snowfall.

The wintry weather comes off the back of an unseasonably mild few days in February, which saw large parts of the UK experience temperatures in the mid-teens.

But, things are going to be more unsettled across the UK as this week progresses.

The Met Office long-range forecast says: “It will be unsettled on Friday and over the weekend with showery conditions across the country and windy at times.

“Showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent in western areas. Any snow will be restricted to hills, mainly in the north.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year, possibly rather cold in the north with overnight frost most likely here.”

Beyond this week, the unsettled conditions are predicted to hang around for the next fortnight as western winds hit the mainland.

The forecast states: “A generally unsettled pattern is most likely through to early March bringing spells of rain across all areas at times, wettest in the west and northwest, and occasionally windy too.

“Temperatures generally around average though some short-lived colder interludes are possible. These more likely in the north which may allow snow to fall to lower levels at times.”

The “more typical February weather” will hang around until the start of March

A yellow warning for rain on Wednesday (February 21) is already in place for the south-west and much of Wales.

Related links:

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

Topics:

met office,Snow

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

amber weather warning

Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

By Charlie Herbert

Norwegian snow blast forecast to hit UK with just 2 regions spared

Snow

Norwegian snow blast forecast to hit UK with just 2 regions spared

By Charlie Herbert

‘Severe’ snow warning issued today as temperature plummets

met office

‘Severe’ snow warning issued today as temperature plummets

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

clapham attack

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

By Charlie Herbert

New car tax changes from April 1 will hit hybrid, diesel and petrol drivers

New car tax changes from April 1 will hit hybrid, diesel and petrol drivers

By JOE

Hedgehog sightings rise across the UK after years of decline

hedgehog

Hedgehog sightings rise across the UK after years of decline

By Charlie Herbert

Susanna Reid fights back tears as she announces Strictly star’s death live on air

Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid fights back tears as she announces Strictly star’s death live on air

By Charlie Herbert

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dies aged 44

robin windsor

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dies aged 44

By Charlie Herbert

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

By Nina McLaughlin

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

By Nina McLaughlin

New ‘nightmarish’ BBC drama about UK revolution ‘like nothing else on TV’

BBC

New ‘nightmarish’ BBC drama about UK revolution ‘like nothing else on TV’

By Charlie Herbert

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

clapham attack

Body found in Thames in search for Clapham chemical attack suspect

By Charlie Herbert

Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

Breakfast

Popeyes launch breakfast menu across UK that looks even better than McDonald’s

By Jack Peat

New car tax changes from April 1 will hit hybrid, diesel and petrol drivers

New car tax changes from April 1 will hit hybrid, diesel and petrol drivers

By JOE

ITV viewers say they ‘can’t watch’ Covid drama as memories come ‘flooding back’

ITV viewers say they ‘can’t watch’ Covid drama as memories come ‘flooding back’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Hedgehog sightings rise across the UK after years of decline

hedgehog

Hedgehog sightings rise across the UK after years of decline

By Charlie Herbert

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is now available to stream

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is now available to stream

By Stephen Porzio

Susanna Reid fights back tears as she announces Strictly star’s death live on air

Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid fights back tears as she announces Strictly star’s death live on air

By Charlie Herbert

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dies aged 44

robin windsor

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor dies aged 44

By Charlie Herbert

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

Besiktas

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

By Charlie Herbert

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

Doncaster

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

By Jack Peat

Load more stories