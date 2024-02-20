Met Office reveals when snow to hit UK as temperatures plummet below freezing

The Met Office has warned areas of the UK to prepare for snow as temperatures plummet below freezing in the coming days.

The forecaster says heavy rain will hit the West, while higher areas in the north will also experience snowfall.

The wintry weather comes off the back of an unseasonably mild few days in February, which saw large parts of the UK experience temperatures in the mid-teens.

But, things are going to be more unsettled across the UK as this week progresses.

The Met Office long-range forecast says: “It will be unsettled on Friday and over the weekend with showery conditions across the country and windy at times.

“Showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent in western areas. Any snow will be restricted to hills, mainly in the north.

“Temperatures will be around average for the time of year, possibly rather cold in the north with overnight frost most likely here.”

Beyond this week, the unsettled conditions are predicted to hang around for the next fortnight as western winds hit the mainland.

The forecast states: “A generally unsettled pattern is most likely through to early March bringing spells of rain across all areas at times, wettest in the west and northwest, and occasionally windy too.

“Temperatures generally around average though some short-lived colder interludes are possible. These more likely in the north which may allow snow to fall to lower levels at times.”

The “more typical February weather” will hang around until the start of March

A yellow warning for rain on Wednesday (February 21) is already in place for the south-west and much of Wales.

