Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

It’s going to feel ‘more like early May than mid-February’

Parts of the UK could be hotter than Corfu today as some balmy temperatures reach the country.

There will be unusually mild temperatures as high as 17C in the south and Midlands thanks to a 500 mile-wide subtropical air plume from the Azores.

But rain is still forecast for the north, whilst there are flood risks in the south-west.

BBC weatherman Simon King said: “We could see 17°C in the south east on Thursday.”

The Star reports that temperatures in Corfu, Greece, will be 16C by comparison.

King added: “Temperatures will be more like early May than mid-February.

“Winds from the Azores are bringing warmer air, with temperatures peaking on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office said: “Temperatures are rising and it will feel more like spring in places, with highs well above the 8°C UK average at this time of year.

“There will be bright spells and it will feel very mild. But there will also be further cloud and rain.”

We’re not out of the winter yet though, with the forecaster warning that chilly temperatures and snow could be returning in March.

They said: “It will be a mild couple of weeks ahead across the UK, with signs of some drier weather next week.

“But early March has an increased chance of colder than average conditions, with the potential for snow on the boundary between milder and colder air.”

