Search icon

News

15th Feb 2024

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

Charlie Herbert

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to 'subtropical air plume'

It’s going to feel ‘more like early May than mid-February’

Parts of the UK could be hotter than Corfu today as some balmy temperatures reach the country.

There will be unusually mild temperatures as high as 17C in the south and Midlands thanks to a 500 mile-wide subtropical air plume from the Azores.

But rain is still forecast for the north, whilst there are flood risks in the south-west.

BBC weatherman Simon King said: “We could see 17°C in the south east on Thursday.”

The Star reports that temperatures in Corfu, Greece, will be 16C by comparison.

King added: “Temperatures will be more like early May than mid-February.

“Winds from the Azores are bringing warmer air, with temperatures peaking on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office said: “Temperatures are rising and it will feel more like spring in places, with highs well above the 8°C UK average at this time of year.

“There will be bright spells and it will feel very mild. But there will also be further cloud and rain.”

We’re not out of the winter yet though, with the forecaster warning that chilly temperatures and snow could be returning in March.

They said: “It will be a mild couple of weeks ahead across the UK, with signs of some drier weather next week.

“But early March has an increased chance of colder than average conditions, with the potential for snow on the boundary between milder and colder air.”

Related links:

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

annual leave

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Football

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

By Callum Boyle

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

Brain cancer

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

Australia

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

By JOE

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

restaurant

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

By JOE

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

home office

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

By Charlie Herbert

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Joaquin Phoenix

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

By Charlie Herbert

One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

NFL

One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

By Callum Boyle

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

NFL

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

Australia

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

By JOE

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Football

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

By JOE

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

Football

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

By Callum Boyle

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories