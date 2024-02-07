Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

Rural communities could be cut off due to conditions

The Met Office has upgraded the severity of two weather warnings for snow in the UK.

Two amber weather warnings for snow are now in place for Thursday (February 7).

The upgraded warnings cover north Wales and north west Shropshire from 08:00 to 15:00, and the Peak District and south Pennines from 12:00 until 18:00.

Between 10 and 15cm of snow is predicted to fall across both areas, with up to 25cm possible on higher ground.

The “persistent and at times heavy” snow is expected to start in the morning but will ease later that day.

Snow and ice is “expected to cause disruption” in Wales and Shropshire, the Met Office saying there is a “good chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off.”

Road and train delays are also likely because of conditions, and there is the potential for power cuts and mobile phone coverage dropping out.

Travel disruption is also expected in the Peak District and south Pennines.

Rural communities could also be cut off in these areas, with power cuts also possible.

The Met Office defines an amber weather warning as: