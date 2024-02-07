Search icon

News

07th Feb 2024

Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

Charlie Herbert

Met Office issues new snow warnings for tomorrow across parts of UK

Rural communities could be cut off due to conditions

The Met Office has upgraded the severity of two weather warnings for snow in the UK.

Two amber weather warnings for snow are now in place for Thursday (February 7).

The upgraded warnings cover north Wales and north west Shropshire from 08:00 to 15:00, and the Peak District and south Pennines from 12:00 until 18:00.

Between 10 and 15cm of snow is predicted to fall across both areas, with up to 25cm possible on higher ground.

The “persistent and at times heavy” snow is expected to start in the morning but will ease later that day.

Snow and ice is “expected to cause disruption” in Wales and Shropshire, the Met Office saying there is a “good chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off.”

Road and train delays are also likely because of conditions, and there is the potential for power cuts and mobile phone coverage dropping out.

Travel disruption is also expected in the Peak District and south Pennines.

Rural communities could also be cut off in these areas, with power cuts also possible.

The Met Office defines an amber weather warning as:

  • an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.
  • the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Topics:

amber weather warning,met office,Snow

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian snow blast forecast to hit UK with just 2 regions spared

Snow

Norwegian snow blast forecast to hit UK with just 2 regions spared

By Charlie Herbert

‘Severe’ snow warning issued today as temperature plummets

met office

‘Severe’ snow warning issued today as temperature plummets

By Charlie Herbert

Everything you need to know ahead of ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK this week

met office

Everything you need to know ahead of ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK this week

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Bitcoin price hits all-time high as crypto market surges

Bitcoin

Bitcoin price hits all-time high as crypto market surges

By Charlie Herbert

Horrific pictures show what happened after woman defends man ‘attacked for being gay’

hate crime

Horrific pictures show what happened after woman defends man ‘attacked for being gay’

By Steve Hopkins

Kit leak: Newcastle’s 50 Shades of Grey-inspired strip might cause a stir…

Football

Kit leak: Newcastle’s 50 Shades of Grey-inspired strip might cause a stir…

By Ben Kenyon

Tom Parker’s wife reveals star’s funeral location and asks fans to line the streets for ‘last goodbye’

Funeral

Tom Parker’s wife reveals star’s funeral location and asks fans to line the streets for ‘last goodbye’

By Kieran Galpin

Could the new iPhone be the first of its kind to be waterproof?

iPhone 7

Could the new iPhone be the first of its kind to be waterproof?

By JOE

Is Joe Biden too old to be president of the United States?

Donald Trump

Is Joe Biden too old to be president of the United States?

By Oli Dugmore

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been refused release from prison

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been refused release from prison

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

Manchester City

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

By Charlie Herbert

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

Doncaster Rovers

In South Yorkshire, we all have a praise or a grumble

By Jack Peat

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer clash

By Charlie Herbert

Rowan Atkinson blamed for poor electric car sales

Rowan Atkinson blamed for poor electric car sales

By Nina McLaughlin

Old Trafford demolition plans outlined as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build ‘Wembley of the North’

Manchester United

Old Trafford demolition plans outlined as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to build ‘Wembley of the North’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

French journalist claims David Luiz is even worse now than when he left Chelsea

Chelsea

French journalist claims David Luiz is even worse now than when he left Chelsea

By Simon Lloyd

China allows couples to have up to three children in major shift

China

China allows couples to have up to three children in major shift

By George McKay

Schwarzenegger: New movie is me at my most vulnerable

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger: New movie is me at my most vulnerable

By Nooruddean Choudry

Predicting who’s going to win I’m A Celeb 2017 based solely on their promo photographs

I'm A Celeb

Predicting who’s going to win I’m A Celeb 2017 based solely on their promo photographs

By Ciara Knight

Government could make Covid vaccine mandatory for NHS staff

compulsory vaccines

Government could make Covid vaccine mandatory for NHS staff

By Danny Jones

Danny Welbeck could make Arsenal return in Europa League final

Arsenal FC

Danny Welbeck could make Arsenal return in Europa League final

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories