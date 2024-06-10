Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Ronaldo has invested over £30m into the game

A new football simulation game that plans to compete with big-name franchises EAFC and eFootball, that has been endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially been launched.

UFL, a game developed and published by Strikerz Inc, has described itself as a free-to-play experience in which the online game mode will only match up players with opponents who possess a similar skill level.

According to IGN, the “fair to play” divisions will last over the course of the year and will include promotions. Then, at the end of the tear, one individual will be crowned UFL champion.

Offline modes will also include 2v2 and 3v3.

To make matters more exciting Ronaldo, an investor in the game, released footage of the trailer on Friday morning and tweeted: “The @UFLgame Open Beta starts today. Try it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S! For free! June 7-9.”

Ronaldo made heavy investment

As part of his role as an investor, Ronaldo has reportedly invested more than £30m into developing the new title and has had a huge say in the way the game has been developed.

Speaking about partnering with UFL at the time, Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project as UFL can become the new breed in football gaming.”

Eugene Nashilov, who is the CEO of Strikerz Inc, added: ““Having Cristiano Ronaldo join us as a partner and investor is a significant step forward and an endorsement of our vision to create the leading game for football fans in the world.

“UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment and we see significant potential to do things differently in the gaming industry.

“This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to be working together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football gaming market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach.”

