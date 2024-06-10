Search icon

Football

10th Jun 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo launches free to play game that will rival EAFC series 

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo UFL

Ronaldo has invested over £30m into the game

A new football simulation game that plans to compete with big-name franchises EAFC and eFootball, that has been endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially been launched.

UFL, a game developed and published by Strikerz Inc, has described itself as a free-to-play experience in which the online game mode will only match up players with opponents who possess a similar skill level.

According to IGN, the “fair to play” divisions will last over the course of the year and will include promotions. Then, at the end of the tear, one individual will be crowned UFL champion.

Offline modes will also include 2v2 and 3v3.

To make matters more exciting Ronaldo, an investor in the game, released footage of the trailer on Friday morning and tweeted: “The @UFLgame Open Beta starts today. Try it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S! For free! June 7-9.”

Ronaldo made heavy investment

As part of his role as an investor, Ronaldo has reportedly invested more than £30m into developing the new title and has had a huge say in the way the game has been developed.

Speaking about partnering with UFL at the time, Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project as UFL can become the new breed in football gaming.”

Eugene Nashilov, who is the CEO of Strikerz Inc, added: ““Having Cristiano Ronaldo join us as a partner and investor is a significant step forward and an endorsement of our vision to create the leading game for football fans in the world.

“UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment and we see significant potential to do things differently in the gaming industry.

“This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to be working together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football gaming market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach.”

Related links:

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,Football,Gaming,Sport,UFL

RELATED ARTICLES

Real Madrid to reject invitation to revamped Club World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid to reject invitation to revamped Club World Cup

By Callum Boyle

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

By Jacob Entwistle

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

Football

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

Wrexham are trying to convince Gareth Bale to come out retirement and sign for them

By Jacob Entwistle

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

letter

‘Devil letter’ written by possessed nun in 1676 has finally been translated

By Callum Boyle

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

Harry Kane issues stark reminder to England teammates ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

Load more stories