31st Aug 2023

Liverpool fans track flight of potential new signing as Reds close in on deal

Callum Boyle

A deal is closing in

It’s that time of the transfer window where there is little time left to complete a deal and both clubs and fans panic about whether that one player they need will arrive in time.

Given the powers of social media and technology these days, it’s easy for rumours to be created about who is going where. One of the more popular methods in recent times is tracking flights.

That’s what some Liverpool fans have done and it’s made them think that a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be close after they spotted a flight going from Germany to Blackpool international airport.

A flight spotted on flight tracking website Flight Rader 24 showed that a flight had been scheduled to arrive at 2:08 pm on Thursday August 31.

The Reds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements after a summer window that has seen the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner all leave.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have been brought in as replacements however Jurgen Klopp is keen to bring in more and has identified the former Ajax man as his main target.

Gravenberch has struggled for game time since joining the Bundesliga champions and according to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Bayern are expecting an offer in the region of €30m.

Liverpool will also be hoping they can hold onto Mohamed Salah, with reports suggesting that Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are preparing an offer to convince the Egyptian to the Middle East.

The Reds will try and hold their ground though with Klopp reiterating that his prized asset is not for sale.

