01st Sep 2023

England women’s manager dedicates Coach of the Year award to Spain’s national team

Joseph Loftus

‘Can I send a message please?’

England women’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, has dedicated her UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award to the Spanish team who defeated the Lionesses in the World Cup Final.

Despite Spanish glory in the final, the past two weeks of what should have been celebration have been hugely overshadowed by the so-called ‘Kissgate’ scandal after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips as she went to collect her winner’s medal.

Wiegman was awarded the prize from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after taking the England side to victory at the Euro’s last year and to the World Cup Final this year.

Speaking after receiving the award, Wiegman said: “Can I send a message, please? Well, first of all, thanks everyone for voting, especially of course colleagues, it’s really special, I’m very honoured. Also thanks to everyone who’s involved with the Lionesses, of course the team, the incredible team, players and staff and the support from the FA.

“But it also feels a little different. We all know the issues around the Spanish team, it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife, and as a human being, it shows the game has grown so much but there’s also still a long way to go in women’s football and in society.

“I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, the team that played at the World Cup such great football that everyone enjoyed. This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to. I’m going to give them a big applause and I hope you will join me.”

When Spanish player, Aitana Bonmati, later won the Women’s Player of the Year award she took to the stage to thank Wiegman saying: “I appreciate the words of Sarina Wiegman.”

Bonmati then addressed the situation with the Spanish team, saying: “These are not good times for Spanish football. The World Cup has not been held as it should be and I would not like to let the page turn.

“As a society, we must not allow abuses of power in work relations and a lack of respect. I am with my colleagues and with Jenni Hermoso.”

