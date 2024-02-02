Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

Jonnie Irwin dies, aged 50, after long battle with cancer

Patrick McCarry

Jonnie Irwin

“A truly remarkable soul.”

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died, his family has said.

The 50-year-old, who who presented Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country, on BBC, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.”

Throughout his cancer fight, Jonnie Irwin has updated his fans on social media and shared milestone moments with his family as he continues to defy the odds. He was initially told he had just six months to live.

Back in November 2023, Irwin vowed to make it to his 50th birthday after doctors told him just months ago that he had days to live. He turned 50 a couple of weeks later and his fight against cancer stretched to this year.

Speaking about how now he planned to celebrate his birthday in Spain, the father of three said: “I never thought I’d be here. I’m really looking forward to some time with Jess and the boys.

“Lying in the hospice, I thought I’d had it. I was on the cusp of death. I’d never thought about dying, despite the cancer, and Jess and I don’t talk about it.

“But at my weakest point, I thought, ‘This is it, this is the beginning of the end’.”

