Search icon

News

17th Dec 2023

Heston Blumenthal charging £1,837 a head for Xmas dinner – but there’s no turkey

Callum Boyle

Heston Blumenthal has been slammed after offering a £425 Christmas dinner which features no turkey or drinks at his restaurant The Fat Duck.

The British chef is renowned for being on the wackier side of cookery, with some of his famed dishes including snail porridge and bacon and egg ice cream.

Blumenthal’s Berkshire restaurant is known for switching things up every quarter with different so-called Anthologies, meaning his seasonal menus.

However, the Christmas menu is usually the highlight of the year, with last year’s £395 offering including real gold carrots.

This year’s £425 festive menu has already received backlash, though, despite it being only November!

The hefty price tag does not include any drinks, but instead focuses on minimalist meals. If you were to order drinks however, a bottle of wine could set you back as much as £1,208.

Oh, and to make it just that little bit more expensive, all meals come with a 12.5 per cent service charge – not to mention the fact that there isn’t any Turkey

Restaurant-goers will dine first on Christmas Tipples and its Nitro-Poached Aperitifs, via The Mirror.

After this, there is the Pine Tonic of Botanicals – Green Herbs and Pine, Smoked Cumin, Jerusalem Artichoke.

Decorating the Tree comes next, which consists of Truffled Egg, Smoked Salmon and Buttered Toast – Chicken Liver Parfait and Plum.

This is followed by a Langoustine Cocktail, served with Marie Rose, Tomato, and Vanilla.

The fifth course is Roast Scallops and Almond – Chocolate, Kombu, and Pickled Lemon.

After this, there is a dish called Twas The Night Before Christmas – a Short Rib of Beef, Lardo do Colonnata, Dried fruits, Gold Carrot, and Sherry.

King’s venison comes after this, featuring Beetroot, Chestnuts, Brussels sprouts, Black Truffle and Umbles.

To conclude, there is a dessert consisting of  Cheese, Nuts and Port and Botrytis Cinerea, which is a type of edible grey mould.

“It’s a noble rot. It’s a particular kind of rot that affects certain grapes. It’s a good rot, the grapes shrivel up, they lose their moisture and they develop all these really complex flavours,” Blumenthal previously explained about the mould.

The Christmas menu at The Fat Duck runs from November 29 to December 23, so unfortunately diners won’t be able to dig into the festive feast on Christmas Day.

However, it seems not many want to anyway, as Blumenthal’s menu has been met with poor reception from social media.

One person wrote: “No Christmas Dinner is worth that amount of money…”

A second put: “So much for the season of goodwill and sharing.”

While a third said: “Well done Heston, that’s two fingers up to the rest of the country in a cost of living crisis.”

“What floats one person’s boat……may well sink another’s,” a fourth added.

Related links:

Topics:

Christmas,Christmas Food,Food

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

Christmas

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

By Charlie Herbert

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

Food

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Brendan Dassey supporters want to get him to WWE Summerslam after conviction is overturned

Making A Murderer

Brendan Dassey supporters want to get him to WWE Summerslam after conviction is overturned

By Nooruddean Choudry

BBC News issues apology after captioning image of Viola Davis with ‘Beyoncé’s big night’

Beyonce

BBC News issues apology after captioning image of Viola Davis with ‘Beyoncé’s big night’

By Stephen Porzio

Joey Barton pays Blackpool owners hefty settlement for “asset-stripper” comment

Blackpool

Joey Barton pays Blackpool owners hefty settlement for “asset-stripper” comment

By Ben Kiely

Council worker leaks sex offender’s details to 30-strong paedophile hunter group

City Council

Council worker leaks sex offender’s details to 30-strong paedophile hunter group

By Kieran Galpin

‘Blood rain’ and lightning is set to sweep across the UK this week

blood rain

‘Blood rain’ and lightning is set to sweep across the UK this week

By Danny Jones

Homeless people moved up vaccine priority list

covid-19 vaccine

Homeless people moved up vaccine priority list

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Olly Alexander to represent UK at Eurovision 2024

Eurovision

Olly Alexander to represent UK at Eurovision 2024

By Callum Boyle

Premier League game abandoned as player collapses during game

Premier League game abandoned as player collapses during game

By Lee Costello

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated movies is on Netflix

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated movies is on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

ITV bosses ‘pulling hair out’ after Cat Deeley ‘turns down This Morning job’

ITV bosses ‘pulling hair out’ after Cat Deeley ‘turns down This Morning job’

By JOE

Man who recorded ‘final moments’ during shark attack ‘wanted to say goodbye’

Man who recorded ‘final moments’ during shark attack ‘wanted to say goodbye’

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers spot creepy moment in Leave the World Behind you need to zoom in to see

Viewers spot creepy moment in Leave the World Behind you need to zoom in to see

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 263

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 263

By Reuben Pinder

Bad news for anyone who liked the last two episodes of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Bad news for anyone who liked the last two episodes of Game of Thrones

By Carl Kinsella

The London Short Film Festival has some cracking events lined up this year

The London Short Film Festival has some cracking events lined up this year

By Rich Cooper

One Direction are in Louis Van Gaal’s bad books

Manchester United

One Direction are in Louis Van Gaal’s bad books

By Lia Nicholls

Human remains found in search for missing Sarah Everard

News

Human remains found in search for missing Sarah Everard

By Reuben Pinder

Manchester Airport was evacuated after “suspect bag” found near entrance

Manchester

Manchester Airport was evacuated after “suspect bag” found near entrance

By Richard Beech

Load more stories