Girl, 2, dies after being hit by car in UK holiday park tragedy pictured as woman arrested

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving

A two-year-old girl who died after being hit by a vehicle at a holiday park has been pictured for the first time.

Isabella Tucker, of London, was taken from Horsley Hale Farm, near Littleport, at 6.45pm on 25 August to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn by ambulance, but later died of her injuries.

A 42-year-old woman from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, police have said.

She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on November 24.

In a tribute to her daughter, Vaida Sprainyte said: “A beautiful daughter and little sister. “It’s so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Police are investigating after a two-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle at a holiday park in Littleport.

“Isabella Tucker, of Ronald Street, London, was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident at about 6.45pm on Friday, August 25, at Horsley Hale Farm, Horsley Hale. Isabella was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, but died of her injuries.”

Anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the collision is urged to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23 or call 101.

