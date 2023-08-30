Search icon

30th Aug 2023

First pictures of hero police sergeant who died after being hit by train while saving man

Joseph Loftus

A police officer who was hit by a train while attempting to save a man on the tracks died yesterday (August 29), Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.

Police were called to a residential area in Balderton, near Newark, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday (August 24) over concerns for a man’s safety.

During the incident, Sgt Graham Saville was hit by a train whilst trying to help the man on the line near Newark Northgate station.

Police have since confirmed that he passed away at Queen’s Medical Centre on Tuesday, with his family by his bedside.

Pictures have since emerged of Sgt Saville, the 46-year-old married father-of-two, who was described as “hugely respected” by colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.

The police will be flying their flags at half-mast today in tribute to Sgt Saville, whose heroic actions cost him his life.

Saville Family

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Chief Constable Meynell also paid tribute to the officers who attended the scene on Thursday, saying it has been a “deeply traumatic incident” for them.

Assistant Chief Constable Allan Gregory, of British Transport Police said: “This is truly devastating news and on behalf of everyone at British Transport Police I’d like to offer sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Saville’s family, and to our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.”

“Detectives from BTP are conducting a full and thorough investigation in order to establish the full circumstances of what happened last week.

“We remain in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working alongside the Coroner’s Office as it progresses.

“It is one of the darkest days in policing to lose an officer in the line of duty, and Sergeant Saville’s loved ones will be at the forefront of our minds throughout our enquiries.”

Flags across the force will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

A fundraiser for the Saville family has since raised more than £80,000.

