Full footage of BBC presenter swearing at camera released

‘Live from London, this is BBC News’

Regardless of your take on BBC News, it’s probably fair to say that absolutely nobody was expecting this when they tuned in last week as a presenter was caught giving the finger to the camera live on air.

The presenter caught in the act was none other than Maryam Moshiri who was featuring on the world feed of BBC News at 12 noon on Wednesday December 6 when the clock counted down before broadcasting her to millions of viewers across the globe.

Instead of being greeted with an image of a newsreader sat patiently or maybe shuffling some papers, viewers at home were instead graced by Moshiri giving them the one finger salute.

🚨#WATCH: As BBC News opens with anchor Maryam Moshiri was caught giving the middle finger live on the broadcast before transitioning to delivering the morning news pic.twitter.com/1l4tHccEM2 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 6, 2023

Understandably the clip went viral with many now pondering how on earth the mishap came to be.

Moshiri threw the finger directly down the camera lens while being broadcast live on air and it took her an eternal two seconds to realise before she swiftly retracted her finger and acted like nothing had happened at all. Moshiri then went onto present the news saying: “Live from London, this is BBC News.”

Now, we finally why she was caught doing this, as the full footage has been aired.

The full clip of the BBC presenter giving a middle finger has just come out pic.twitter.com/nuCuyGe7A8 — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 15, 2023

As you can see in this new footage, not only did Moshiri give the finger, she also did a number of other risque motions with her hands.

But honestly, nobody seems to care too much, with most demanding we “protect at all costs” while others have called for her to get a pay rise.

One person wrote: “BBC need to embrace the fact their team have fun to work. I think it’s bloody brilliant.”

Another commented: “Ah it’s not that bad at all.”

A third suggested the BBC should “intro all news shows like this one.”

