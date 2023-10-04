Search icon

News

04th Oct 2023

Fears 55 Chinese sailors are dead after submarine got ‘caught in trap targeting UK’

Charlie Herbert

Fears 55 Chinese soldiers are dead after submarine got 'caught in trap targeting UK'

A leaked intelligence reports allegedly details the incident

Some 55 Chinese sailors are feared dead after a nuclear submarine got caught in a trap intended for British and American vessels, according to reports.

A leaked UK intelligence report has claimed the crew of China’s PLA Navy submarine ‘093-417’ suffered a catastrophic failure, poisoning the crew on August 21.

China has denied the incident and Beijing is said to have refused to request aide for the trapped sub.

The report, seen by the Daily Mail, states: “Intelligence reports that on 21st of August there was an onboard accident whilst carrying out a mission in the Yellow Sea.

“Incident happened at 08.12 local [time] resulting in the death of 55 crew members: 22 officers, 7 officer cadets, 9 petty officers, 17 sailors. Dead include the captain Colonel Xue Yong-Peng. Our understanding is death caused by hypoxia due to a system fault on the submarine.

“The submarine hit a chain and anchor obstacle used by the Chinese Navy to trap US and allied submarines. This resulted in systems failures that took six hours to repair and surface the vessel. The onboard oxygen system poisoned the crew after a catastrophic failure.”

It is though that the sinking took place off the coast of China’s Shandong Province.

No independent confirmation of the suspected tragedy is currently publicly available, with Beijing saying the reporting of the alleged sinking is “completely false.”

The Royal Navy has also not commented on the report.

A British submariner told the Mail: “It is plausible that this occurred and I doubt the Chinese would have asked for international support for obvious reasons.

“If they were trapped on the net system and the submarine’s batteries were running flat (plausible) then eventually the air purifiers and air treatment systems could have failed.

“Which would have reverted to secondary systems and subsequently and plausibly failed to maintain the air. Which led to asphyxia or poisoning.

“We have kit which absorbs co2 and generates oxygen in such a situation. It is probable that other nations do not have this kind of tech.”

The Type 093 is one of China’s more modern submarines, measuring 351ft-long and armed with torpedoes. They are known for emitting lower noise levels.

Related links:

Bride and groom say they’re ‘dead inside’ after more than 100 people died at their wedding

Boy, 13, struck by lightning while playing football now fighting for his life

Topics:

China,submarine

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days

Airbnb

Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days

By Steve Hopkins

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

China

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

By Steve Hopkins

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

China

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Chilling moment man with knife and balaclava is captured wandering around family’s living room

Crime

Chilling moment man with knife and balaclava is captured wandering around family’s living room

By Steve Hopkins

First video from Russian jet crash site, 71 believed dead

6W703

First video from Russian jet crash site, 71 believed dead

By Oli Dugmore

The Queen’s funeral may finally tip UK into recession, economists suggest

Economy

The Queen’s funeral may finally tip UK into recession, economists suggest

By Charlie Herbert

“He’s too famous to use the bus” plea fails as ex-So Solid Crew member jailed for driving ban

MC Harvey

“He’s too famous to use the bus” plea fails as ex-So Solid Crew member jailed for driving ban

By Carl Anka

Wearing brown shoes could cost you big time at your next job interview

Banking

Wearing brown shoes could cost you big time at your next job interview

By Matt Tate

Motorist found dead in field mauled by badger after her car broke down

animal attacks

Motorist found dead in field mauled by badger after her car broke down

By Danny Jones

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

By Joseph Loftus

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Why Ronald Koeman talking up an Everton return for Wayne Rooney might not be about Rooney at all

Everton

Why Ronald Koeman talking up an Everton return for Wayne Rooney might not be about Rooney at all

By Tony Barrett

You can’t blame some Manchester United fans for their reaction to this Paul Pogba free-kick

Manchester United

You can’t blame some Manchester United fans for their reaction to this Paul Pogba free-kick

By Robert Redmond

Even the Dutch national team is taking the piss out of their ‘new’ Van Gogh-inspired shirt

Holland

Even the Dutch national team is taking the piss out of their ‘new’ Van Gogh-inspired shirt

By Simon Lloyd

Danny Dyer confirmed to appear on Love Island

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer confirmed to appear on Love Island

By Oli Dugmore

Siblings or Dating: the weirdest Instagram account on the planet

Instagram

Siblings or Dating: the weirdest Instagram account on the planet

By Melissa Carton

BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti is no longer the manager of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti is no longer the manager of Bayern Munich

By JOE

Load more stories