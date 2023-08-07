Search icon

07th Aug 2023

Driver’s roundabout ‘slingshot’ technique has divided the internet

Steve Hopkins

‘You sir are a genius’

A man has gone viral for a motoring manoeuvre to “slingshot” past heavy traffic, and now it seems a bunch of other drivers may try it.

While the police would probably hope – and maybe even expect – most drivers to approach a roundabout in the lane appropriate to where they are turning – regardless of traffic buildup – a TikToker from Newcastle has demonstrated how to jump the queue.

While wanting to turn left, the driver used the empty righthand lane, to “slingshot” ahead of the stationary drivers, then completed a loop of the junction to exit well ahead of them.

One commenter on the video, which has clocked up over two million views, wrote: “You sir are a genius. Lucky you live in a place where people understand how to properly use a roundabout.”

Another person added: “Omg I’ve been one of the chumps sitting in traffic oblivious to the slingshots taking place next to me. Genius.”

@jobbertok

love the old roundabout slingshot! Thanks to dashcamhull for providing! #roundaboutslingshot #roundabout #slingshotroundabout #dashcam #driving #cartok #cartiktok #CapCut

♬ original sound – Jobber 🐢
@jobbertok

Replying to @George Michael birds eye view of a roundabout slingshot #roundaboutslingshot #roundabout #slingshotroundabout #dashcam #driving #cartok #cartiktok

♬ Kingdom By Downstait – Dominic Fucking Engen

TikToker @jobbertok explained in a video that it was the night before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and he was dealing with “absolutely slammed” roads as everyone had the same idea to get to the shops.

Helpfully, he also shared an animation to make it perfectly clear how the move is executed, after one commented was left confused by what they were seeing.

Most of the commenters on the video either praised the move, confessed they used it too, or said they would use it from now on.

“I actually love doing this and seeing everyone get annoyed,” one commenter wrote.

Others were confused as to why, everyone didn’t already do it.

“Why would you not do this? Amazing that folks don’t know to do this,” one person wrote, while another added: “This needs to remain uncommon knowledge.”

“I’ve done this but only if I need to. if we all did it then we’d have the same problem on the other side,” another motorist opined.

Load more stories