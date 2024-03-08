Search icon

News

08th Mar 2024

Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Charlie Herbert

dragon ball z

The creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, has died at the age of 68.

Toriyama created the Dragon Ball Z franchise, which is one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese comics of all time, and has been turned into a globally popular cartoon series and a number of films.

His studio said in a statement that Toriyama had suffered an acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, and passed away on March 1.

They said his funeral was attended by “family and very few relatives.”

The statement continued: “It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm.

“He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.

“We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Thousands of fans have paid tribute to Toriyama, with one writing on X: “Thank you for creating a manga that represents my youth. Rest in peace, thank you for your hard work.”

Another said: “Never will a legend of your status be born again. You’re one of the greatest if not the Greatest to ever do it. I wouldn’t have any manga I love without you. Fly high my glorious king you will be missed. Rest in paradise AKIRA TORIYAMA”

A third commented: “Wow. This man was a legend, True one of a kind talent that influenced so many lives. Shocked and sad, but his legacy will live on for thousands of years to come I’m sure.”

Related links:

Harry Potter star Michael Gambon’s wife inherits fortune leaving long-term girlfriend ‘with nothing’

Topics:

Comics,Dragon Ball Z

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Curb Your Enthusiasm actor allegedly stealing pricey comics from store in the US

Actor

Video shows Curb Your Enthusiasm actor allegedly stealing pricey comics from store in the US

By Charlie Herbert

University slammed for allowing ‘PhD in Masturbation’

anime

University slammed for allowing ‘PhD in Masturbation’

By Danny Jones

Dragon Ball Z narrator and voice actor Jôji Yanami dies aged 90

Actors

Dragon Ball Z narrator and voice actor Jôji Yanami dies aged 90

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

infidelity

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

By Nina McLaughlin

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

By Nina McLaughlin

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

Cruise

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

paper

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

By Charlie Herbert

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

biggest hole ever

Scientists ‘discover the sound of hell’ after digging the biggest hole ever

By Charlie Herbert

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

Yes there is an International Men’s Day, so stop asking every March 8th

By Nina McLaughlin

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By Charlie Herbert

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

Angry

Mum left fuming after paying $10 for ‘half a bag’ of cereal

By Ryan Price

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury calls out Conor McGregor again

By Callum Boyle

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

infidelity

Groom reveals new wife cheated on him with best man in brutal wedding speech

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

Football

Man United announce Old Trafford regeneration plans

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

11-year-old boy stopped by police while driving BMW X5 towing caravan along motorway

By Nina McLaughlin

Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

Boxing

Footage of Mike Tyson shows that Jake Paul should be incredibly scared

By Ryan Price

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes ‘worries about’ Harry Potter fans because ‘they should be over it by now’

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

Cruise

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

By Nina McLaughlin

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

Actor

Seth Rogen says he doesn’t want children because it ‘does not sound fun’

By Ryan Price

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

paper

Aldi launches the UK’s first paper wine bottles in supermarkets

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories