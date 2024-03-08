Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

The creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, has died at the age of 68.

Toriyama created the Dragon Ball Z franchise, which is one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese comics of all time, and has been turned into a globally popular cartoon series and a number of films.

His studio said in a statement that Toriyama had suffered an acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, and passed away on March 1.

They said his funeral was attended by “family and very few relatives.”

The statement continued: “It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm.

“He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.

“We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Thousands of fans have paid tribute to Toriyama, with one writing on X: “Thank you for creating a manga that represents my youth. Rest in peace, thank you for your hard work.”

Another said: “Never will a legend of your status be born again. You’re one of the greatest if not the Greatest to ever do it. I wouldn’t have any manga I love without you. Fly high my glorious king you will be missed. Rest in paradise AKIRA TORIYAMA”

A third commented: “Wow. This man was a legend, True one of a kind talent that influenced so many lives. Shocked and sad, but his legacy will live on for thousands of years to come I’m sure.”

