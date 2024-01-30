Dad left paralysed after New Year’s cold water swim

Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for him

A dad has been left paralysed after suffering a ‘freak accident’ whilst cold water swimming on New Year’s Eve.

Dan Richards, an experienced cold water swimmer and keen surfer, had gone for a plunge at the end of last year at Langland Bay, near Swansea.

But when the 35-year-old dived into a wave, the force of the water “rotated” him and the back of his head hit the sand.

He told Sky News that he remembered a “loud noise” and a “very bright light” before opening his eyes underwater.

When Dan realised he couldn’t move his limbs, he had to hold his breath and wait for a wave to turn him so he could shout out for help.

Dan, a keen surfer and experienced swimmer, suffered the freak accident after he dived into a wave (GoFundMe/Anna Thomas)

His partner Anna Thomas, her mum and their friend were then able to pull Richards from the water. He was the airlifted to Bristol Southmead Hospital, where doctors realised he had been paralysed from the neck down.

Dan has since been moved closer to home, but has a long journey of rehabilitation ahead of him.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Anna to raise money to fund his recovery, provide him with the “best quality of life possible” and cover the costs of adaptations that will need to be made to his home so he can live there again.

She said that Dan wants to “continue to be the best dad” for his three-year-old daughter Hailey, and that they have found a private rehab facility that will be able to help his rehabilitation.

Dan and his partner Anna (GoFundMe/Anna Thomas)

So far, the fundraiser has raised almost than £34,000 of its £50,000 goal, with more than 1,000 people donating to the cause.

In the latest update on Dan’s condition on January 26, Anna said he was able to ‘move his toe.’

She wrote: “After what’s been a very difficult week with Dan being told he has a bloody clot in his groin we have some exciting news, Dan moved his toe today! It may seem small but this is positive progress.

“Dans determination and mindset continue to impress us all… he’s not able to do this all the time but there was definite movement which he was trying to achieve.

“We thank you all for everything as now not only is Dan pushing for himself and his family he’s doing this for everyone who has donated or shared the post. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

