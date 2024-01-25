Search icon

News

25th Jan 2024

Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

Charlie Herbert

Happy days

Ryanair is extending a flash sale on flights to destinations across Europe until midnight tonight.

As January continues to trudge along, you may have started dreaming about a bit of sun and warmer climates.

Luckily, Ryanair is offering some bargain prices to sunny destinations like Spain, Italy, Malta, Croatia and Greece.

Until midnight tonight (January 25), you can get 20 per cent off flights to dozens of destinations.

The deal applies to flights departing from airports across the UK, including major ones such as Manchester, London Stansted, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast.

And there are plenty of destinations you can head to. Depending on the airport you travel to, you can get bargain prices on flights to places such as Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Spain, Albania, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Morocco and Greece.

For example, you can get flights for just £14.99 from London Luton to the Spanish city of Barcelona, the Basque seaside town of Biarritz, Gerona in Italy, and Malta, to name just a few destinations.

The offer only applies to travel before May 31, but you don’t want to have to wait until the summer for you first holiday do you?

These prices do not include any extras such as choosing your seat or a 10kg cabin bag, but you can bring a small personal bag measuring 40x20x25cm.

Upgrading to a 10kg overhead locker bag, priority boarding and your choice of seat it will cost you around £23 per person per flight.

For a full list of destinations, click here.

Related links:

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Topics:

Ryanair,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Brits ‘spare a thought’ for Ryanair passengers who spent 10 hours on flight to Paris

Paris

Brits ‘spare a thought’ for Ryanair passengers who spent 10 hours on flight to Paris

By Charlie Herbert

Ryanair selling flights to Spain and Italy for just over a tenner until midnight

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Spain and Italy for just over a tenner until midnight

By Charlie Herbert

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

Dubai

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Nicki Minaj faces backlash over her latest music video with criticisms of ‘too soon’

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj faces backlash over her latest music video with criticisms of ‘too soon’

By Laura Holland

WHO monitoring new Covid variant named Mu

Coronavirus

WHO monitoring new Covid variant named Mu

By Steve Hopkins

John Arne Riise shows everyone why you should never buy him a pint

Liverpool

John Arne Riise shows everyone why you should never buy him a pint

By Carl Anka

Student captured moment entire class found out about 9/11 in sobering footage

9/11

Student captured moment entire class found out about 9/11 in sobering footage

By Kieran Galpin

21 school kids injured after two dogs attacked their playground

dog attack

21 school kids injured after two dogs attacked their playground

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

New year is ‘too late’ for extra Covid restrictions, say scientists

Boris Johnson

New year is ‘too late’ for extra Covid restrictions, say scientists

By Danny Jones

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

Alcohol

How your body transforms after not drinking for a month as Dry January comes to an end

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor’s acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

Fans are losing it at Conor McGregor’s acting debut as first trailer for Roadhouse drops

By Stephen Porzio

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate today

Death row execution method being used for first time ever on inmate today

By Nina McLaughlin

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

#FootballJOEQuiz

Only true Football Italia die-hards will get full marks in our cult heroes quiz

By Patrick McCarry

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

Chef

Celebrity chef bans all vegans from his restaurant following customer complaint

By Charlie Herbert

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

Football

Gillingham player vows to bring ‘gay business, racism and sha**ing’ to new teammates

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Declan Rice has won the FAI Young Player of the Year award

Declan Rice

Declan Rice has won the FAI Young Player of the Year award

By Robert Redmond

Being circumcised doesn’t mean you’re missing out in bed, study finds

circumcision

Being circumcised doesn’t mean you’re missing out in bed, study finds

By Carl Anka

Journalist sacked after writing anti-semitic and sexist article

BBC

Journalist sacked after writing anti-semitic and sexist article

By Carl Kinsella

AS Roma callously crop poor Ashley Cole out of injury update photo

AS Roma

AS Roma callously crop poor Ashley Cole out of injury update photo

By Ben Kiely

Jose Mourinho is not happy with Liverpool players over their treatment of Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers

Jose Mourinho is not happy with Liverpool players over their treatment of Brendan Rodgers

By Conan Doherty

Donny van de Beek set to become Manchester United’s first summer signing

Ajax

Donny van de Beek set to become Manchester United’s first summer signing

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories