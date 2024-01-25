Ryanair £15 flights deal to Spain, Italy and Malta extended to midnight tonight

Happy days

Ryanair is extending a flash sale on flights to destinations across Europe until midnight tonight.

As January continues to trudge along, you may have started dreaming about a bit of sun and warmer climates.

Luckily, Ryanair is offering some bargain prices to sunny destinations like Spain, Italy, Malta, Croatia and Greece.

Until midnight tonight (January 25), you can get 20 per cent off flights to dozens of destinations.

The deal applies to flights departing from airports across the UK, including major ones such as Manchester, London Stansted, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast.

And there are plenty of destinations you can head to. Depending on the airport you travel to, you can get bargain prices on flights to places such as Denmark, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Spain, Albania, Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Morocco and Greece.

For example, you can get flights for just £14.99 from London Luton to the Spanish city of Barcelona, the Basque seaside town of Biarritz, Gerona in Italy, and Malta, to name just a few destinations.

The offer only applies to travel before May 31, but you don’t want to have to wait until the summer for you first holiday do you?

These prices do not include any extras such as choosing your seat or a 10kg cabin bag, but you can bring a small personal bag measuring 40x20x25cm.

Upgrading to a 10kg overhead locker bag, priority boarding and your choice of seat it will cost you around £23 per person per flight.

For a full list of destinations, click here.

