British Museum director quits following alleged theft of artefacts

He acknowledged the museum did not respond ‘as comprehensively as it should have’

The director of the British Museum has quit his role immediately after treasures were stolen from the London institution.

Hartwig Fischer said on Friday that it was evident the museum “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have” when it was alerted to the thefts in 2021.

In his statement, Fischer also withdrew remarks he made earlier this week about the art dealer who first alerted the museum, expressing “sincere regret” over the “misjudged” comments.

The museum announced last week that it had sacked a member of staff after treasures were reported “missing, stolen or damaged”.

Fischer defended the museum’s investigation in 2021 earlier this week, when it had told antiques dealer Ittai Gradel that “all items were accounted for”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.