08th Mar 2024

BBC Presenter Nick Sheridan’s cause of death revealed as he passes away aged 32

Ryan Price

The Irish television presenter died yesterday morning.

A day on from his passing, friends of the BBC Scotland broadcaster have revealed the cause of his death.

Sheridan apparently died from a brain aneurysm after collapsing following a run. He had been admitted to hospital the week before having felt unwell.

Originally from Wexford in Ireland, he worked across several shows on the BBC Scotland network including Drivetime, Lunchtime Live and The Sunday Show.

Sheridan was also a successful writer of children’s fiction, most notably the novel The Case of The Runaway Brain.

In a statement released yesterday, Head of News and Current Affairs for BBC, Gary Smith, said: “Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them. Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends.”

Nick’s loved ones, friends and co-workers have been paying tribute.

His friend and fellow presenter Connor Gillies said: “A uniquely talented broadcaster, writer and journalist but above all a throughout decent, funny, thoughtful pal who was great fun. An absolute pleasure knowing Nick. He thought of everyone before himself.”

Amy Irons, who hosts BBC Scotland’s news channel, added: “Absolutely devastated. The world has lost one of its brightest human beings and journalism has lost one of the most talented people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. We are all going to miss you so much Nick.”

Another BBC colleague Chris Clements posted a heartwarming video of Sheridan playing piano on a night out.

Sheridan’s first roles after graduating from Dublin University, where he studied journalism, had been as a newsreader at Newstalk and a researcher at Late Lunch Live.

He’d previously worked as a broadcast journalist at STV, as well as at RTE News as a presenter, reporter and foreign desk reporter.

