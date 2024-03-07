Search icon

News

07th Mar 2024

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

Nina McLaughlin

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

Sheridan, who came from Ireland, worked across the BBC in Scotland. Shows he featured in include Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland and The Sunday Show.

The 32-year-old had also published a variety of books, including the children’s novel The Case of the Runaway Brain.

The BBC’s Head of News and Current Affairs Gary Smith announced the heartbreaking news in a statement.

“We’re devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend Nick Sheridan, has died. Nick has been a wonderful colleague,” he wrote.

“He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, his partner and to all his family and friends.”

Tributes from colleagues of Sheridan have bene pouring in online.

“The most devastating news,” BBC journalist Elle Duffy wrote. “Nick was one of the most welcoming and talented people I’ve ever worked with. He worked with me on some of my very first programmes and was up for any challenge. 

“The newsroom won’t be the same without him. RIP.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking news,” The National writer Kirsty Strickland wrote in her tribute.

“Nick was such a huge talent. He was a good man – always wickedly funny and unfailingly kind. Sending love to all of his friends, family and colleagues at this awful time.”

Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute.

“So terribly sad to read this,” she wrote. “It is truly awful. Nick was young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential. What a horrible, senseless loss. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

Football

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

By Lee Costello

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

attack

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

By Ryan Price

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie says her marriage to Brad Pitt caused her ‘terrifying’ health issues

By Simon Kelly

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

animal

Japan installs ‘turtle tunnels’ to allow creatures to cross train tracks unharmed

By Ryan Price

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

CBB

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

By Ryan Price

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

By Charlie Herbert

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

By Charlie Herbert

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Man City create history in Champions League win

Champions League

Man City create history in Champions League win

By Callum Boyle

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Football

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

By Simon Kelly

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Load more stories