BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

Sheridan, who came from Ireland, worked across the BBC in Scotland. Shows he featured in include Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland and The Sunday Show.

The 32-year-old had also published a variety of books, including the children’s novel The Case of the Runaway Brain.

The BBC’s Head of News and Current Affairs Gary Smith announced the heartbreaking news in a statement.

“We’re devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend Nick Sheridan, has died. Nick has been a wonderful colleague,” he wrote.

“He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, his partner and to all his family and friends.”

Tributes from colleagues of Sheridan have bene pouring in online.

“The most devastating news,” BBC journalist Elle Duffy wrote. “Nick was one of the most welcoming and talented people I’ve ever worked with. He worked with me on some of my very first programmes and was up for any challenge.

“The newsroom won’t be the same without him. RIP.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking news,” The National writer Kirsty Strickland wrote in her tribute.

“Nick was such a huge talent. He was a good man – always wickedly funny and unfailingly kind. Sending love to all of his friends, family and colleagues at this awful time.”

Nicola Sturgeon also paid tribute.

“So terribly sad to read this,” she wrote. “It is truly awful. Nick was young, talented, vivacious, and full of potential. What a horrible, senseless loss. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues and many friends.”