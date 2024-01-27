Search icon

News

27th Jan 2024

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

Charlie Herbert

conscription

The situation has been compared to that which Britain faced in the years before World War 2

Brits should prepare for conscription “within six years” if the threat of Putin’s Russia doesn’t go away, an expert has warned.

Earlier this week, the head of the army warned that Brits might be called up to fight if the UK goes to war because of the size of the military.

General Sir Patrick Sanders issued a warning to the government that the armed forces are ‘too small’ and that they will need to ‘mobilise’ the public if the country goes to war.

In particular, General Sanders highlighted the threat from Russia and pointed to steps being taken by other European nations such as Sweden and Finland to put their populations on a “war footing”.

This view has since been echoed by a security and intelligence expert, who said General Sanders was “absolutely right” that the UK should prepare for an outbreak of all-out war.

Professor Anthony Glees, from the University of Buckingham, told the Mirror: “The UK Government should plan to sign up volunteers now and over the next three years and ‘the whole of the nation’ should prepare for conscription within six years unless Putin were defeated.”

He compared the situation to that which the UK faced in 1937 when the threat of Nazi Germany was spreading across Europe.

While Sir Patrick said he didn’t support conscription, he did encourage Brits to “think more like troops” in case an all-out war with Russia does break out.

Professor Glees continued: “I would see a ‘limited conscription’, a call-up of incentivised volunteers, as being very much on the cards if Putin is now thrown out of Ukraine.

“Obviously, if there were a wider European or world war, conscription would follow at once.

“Putin has repeatedly said he wants the post-1997 NATO states to be disarmed and brought back into the Russia orbit, re-creating the system of satellites that was the strategic policy of the USSR.

“There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell of Putin just going away.”

Topics:

Army,conscription,Military,Russia,Vladimir Putin

RELATED ARTICLES

Longest walk on earth dubbed ‘final frontier’ has yet to be conquered

Adventure

Longest walk on earth dubbed ‘final frontier’ has yet to be conquered

By Jack Peat

Roman Abramovich refusing to sign off £2.3bn Ukraine deal to send to war victims

Football

Roman Abramovich refusing to sign off £2.3bn Ukraine deal to send to war victims

By Callum Boyle

Wimbledon to lift ban on Russian players

Russia

Wimbledon to lift ban on Russian players

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Dog The Bounty Hunter claims search for Brian Laundrie has ‘entered its last day’

Brian Laundrie

Dog The Bounty Hunter claims search for Brian Laundrie has ‘entered its last day’

By Charlie Herbert

You can predict what happened when Boris Johnson asked a fortune teller for her election forecast

Boris Johnson

You can predict what happened when Boris Johnson asked a fortune teller for her election forecast

By JOE

Taxi drives into crowd of people in central Moscow, eight injured

News

Taxi drives into crowd of people in central Moscow, eight injured

By James Dawson

This Johan Cruyff artwork is a glorious tribute to football’s greatest pioneer

Football

This Johan Cruyff artwork is a glorious tribute to football’s greatest pioneer

By Declan Cashin

Boy missing after ‘falling into Thames on his way to school’

Ark Globe Academy

Boy missing after ‘falling into Thames on his way to school’

By Danny Jones

Chinese Casanova gets a visit from all 17 of his girlfriends after car crash

China

Chinese Casanova gets a visit from all 17 of his girlfriends after car crash

By JOE

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

By Charlie Herbert

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

Cancer

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

By Charlie Herbert

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

The Traitors

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

By Charlie Herbert

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

The Traitors

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

By Charlie Herbert

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

Football

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ruud Gullit doesn’t have a clue what to expect from Liverpool this season (video)

BBC

Ruud Gullit doesn’t have a clue what to expect from Liverpool this season (video)

By JOE

Anthony Joshua reveals the diet that made him world heavyweight champion

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua reveals the diet that made him world heavyweight champion

By Ben Kenyon

Apple unveil three new iPhones which go on sale this month

Apple

Apple unveil three new iPhones which go on sale this month

By Alan Loughnane

This goalkeeping clanger is the stuff of Pep Guardiola’s nightmares

Goalkeeping

This goalkeeping clanger is the stuff of Pep Guardiola’s nightmares

By Simon Lloyd

This video will make you very much not want to get punched in the face by Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua

This video will make you very much not want to get punched in the face by Anthony Joshua

By Richard Beech

Idris Elba discusses his Luther soundtrack

Idris Elba

Idris Elba discusses his Luther soundtrack

By Lia Nicholls

Load more stories