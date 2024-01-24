Search icon

24th Jan 2024

Army chief warns Brits will be called up to fight if UK goes to war because the military is ‘too small’

Nina McLaughlin

Conscription might be making a comeback…

An army chief has warned that Brits might be called up to fight if the UK goes to war because of the size of the military.

General Sir Patrick Sanders is set to issue a warning to the government that the armed forces is ‘too small’ and that they will need to ‘mobilise’ the public if the country goes to war.

The Telegraph reported that Sir Patrick said men and women should be ready to fight if tensions with Russia continue to grow.

Nato has warned recently that the West faces the prospect of all-out war against the Eastern power within the next 20 years.

Admiral Rob Bauer claims that Nato powers are already preparing for a conflict against Russia, but that the general public need to also be aware of the role they might have to play.

Last week, he claimed that if a fight breaks out between the UK and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, then civilians will have to be mobilised.

Sweden recently issued a similar warning to its citizens.

“The world is facing a security outlook with greater risks than at any time since the end of the Second World War,” Carl-Oskar Bohlin, the country’s defence minister, recently said.

“Are you a private individual? Have you considered whether you have time to join a voluntary defence organisation? If not: get moving!”

For those who are terrified at the prospect of going to war, conscription is not currently supported by the British Army.

However, its chief thinks there needs to be a ‘shift’ in mindsets and that Brits need to ‘think more like troops’.

