Search icon

Entertainment

12th Mar 2024

Whole of the Moon artist Karl Wallinger dies aged 66

Charlie Herbert

karl wallinger

Karl Wallinger, best known for being a member of The Waterboys and playing on their hit song The Whole of the Moon, has died aged 66.

The Welsh-born musician and songwriter, who also fronted solo project World Party, passed away on Sunday.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

In a tribute to Wallinger, Waterboys frontman Mike Scott described him as one of the “finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

He wrote: “Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

The instrumentalist joined the Waterboys in 1983 and played a variety of instruments on their second and third albums, the BBC reports.

This included playing on the bands huge hit single, The Whole of the Moon, which became one of the biggest songs of the 80s.

After leaving the band in 1985, he released music as World Party from 1986 to 2000. During this time he also worked on Sinéad O’Connor‘s 1987 debut album.

Wallinger also wrote She’s the One, which became a number one single when Robbie Williams covered it in 1999.

In a post on social media, Wallinger’s daughter, Nancy Zamit, described him as a “musical juggernaut”.

Related links:

Snoop Dogg’s brother dies aged 44

Topics:

karl wallinger,waterboys,whole of the moon

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM JOE

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

James Bond

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

By Charlie Herbert

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

Helen Flanagan

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

By Charlie Herbert

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

Entertainment

Oscar nominated film accused of plagiarism hours before ceremony

By Callum Boyle

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Andrew Garfield

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

By Ryan Price

Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

Cinema

Upcoming horror film with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes looks like The Exorcist meets The King of Comedy

By Ryan Price

Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

Kate Middleton

Royal photographer speaks out following Kate Middleton picture controversy

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

Arsenal

Arsenal could be knocked out of two competitions in one night if they lose to Porto

By Callum Boyle

British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

Australia

British police officer dies at his engagement party in Australia

By Charlie Herbert

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

Arsenal

Ian Wright praised for addressing Man City’s ‘elephant in the room’

By Callum Boyle

TikTok star Leah Smith, 22, dies from cancer

Cancer

TikTok star Leah Smith, 22, dies from cancer

By Charlie Herbert

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

england football

Frank Lampard defends Rashford and young England players amid drinking controversy

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Cheltenham Day One live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

Cheltenham

Cheltenham Day One live: All the tips, drama, interviews and results

By Niall McIntyre

Andrew Tate and brother detained after arrest warrants issued by UK

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate and brother detained after arrest warrants issued by UK

By Charlie Herbert

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

By Callum Boyle

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories