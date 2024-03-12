Whole of the Moon artist Karl Wallinger dies aged 66

Karl Wallinger, best known for being a member of The Waterboys and playing on their hit song The Whole of the Moon, has died aged 66.

The Welsh-born musician and songwriter, who also fronted solo project World Party, passed away on Sunday.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

In a tribute to Wallinger, Waterboys frontman Mike Scott described him as one of the “finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

He wrote: “Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

The instrumentalist joined the Waterboys in 1983 and played a variety of instruments on their second and third albums, the BBC reports.

Just received this. Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I've ever known. https://t.co/Ntmn7jBpqq — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) March 11, 2024

This included playing on the bands huge hit single, The Whole of the Moon, which became one of the biggest songs of the 80s.

After leaving the band in 1985, he released music as World Party from 1986 to 2000. During this time he also worked on Sinéad O’Connor‘s 1987 debut album.

Wallinger also wrote She’s the One, which became a number one single when Robbie Williams covered it in 1999.

In a post on social media, Wallinger’s daughter, Nancy Zamit, described him as a “musical juggernaut”.

