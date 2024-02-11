Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

She is among an impressive list of nominees.

Sinéad O’Connor has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside a multitude of influential artists, including Oasis, Mariah Carey and Cher.

The legendary Irish singer and activist, who died last year, was catapulted into the public consciousness in 1985 with her song ‘Nothing Compares To U’.

O’Connor was one of 15 acts nominated that will eventually be narrowed down, through a public vote, as well as the vote of 1,000 industry experts, and put forward for the honour.

The ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will take place later this year in Cleveland, Ohio.

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record.

The full list of the nominees for 2024 are as follows:

Mariah Carey

Cher

Mary J. Blige

Oasis

Sade

Lenny Kravitz

Kool & the Gang

Peter Frampton

Foreigner

Ozzy Osborne

Eric B. & Rakim

Jane’s Addiction

Dave Matthews Band

Sinéad O’Connor

A Tribe Called Quest

Congratulations to the #RockHall2024 Nominees! The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be returning to @ABCNetwork and @Disneyplus. Cast your ballot in the Fan Vote: https://t.co/keewGnGnnD pic.twitter.com/9zwxXCEujg — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 10, 2024

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said: “This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.”

Ozzy Osborne is already in the Hall of Fame for his work with Black Sabbath, but is now a nominee for his solo career.

Ten of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including O’Connor.

The singer passed away in July last year, aged 56. It was recently determined that she died of natural causes in her home in London.

Annie Lennox paid tribute to the Dub last week at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, singing a rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, while also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

