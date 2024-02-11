Search icon

Music

11th Feb 2024

Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Simon Kelly

Sinead O'Connor

She is among an impressive list of nominees.

Sinéad O’Connor has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside a multitude of influential artists, including Oasis, Mariah Carey and Cher.

The legendary Irish singer and activist, who died last year, was catapulted into the public consciousness in 1985 with her song ‘Nothing Compares To U’.

O’Connor was one of 15 acts nominated that will eventually be narrowed down, through a public vote, as well as the vote of 1,000 industry experts, and put forward for the honour.

Sinéad O’Connor nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will take place later this year in Cleveland, Ohio.

Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record.

The full list of the nominees for 2024 are as follows:

Mariah Carey
Cher
Mary J. Blige
Oasis
Sade
Lenny Kravitz
Kool & the Gang
Peter Frampton
Foreigner
Ozzy Osborne
Eric B. & Rakim
Jane’s Addiction
Dave Matthews Band
Sinéad O’Connor
A Tribe Called Quest

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said: “This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.”

Ozzy Osborne is already in the Hall of Fame for his work with Black Sabbath, but is now a nominee for his solo career.

Ten of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including O’Connor.

The singer passed away in July last year, aged 56. It was recently determined that she died of natural causes in her home in London.

Annie Lennox paid tribute to the Dub last week at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, singing a rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, while also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Related links:

Topics:

Rock and Roll,Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,Sinead O'Connor

RELATED ARTICLES

<br><strong>Sinéad O’Connor warned fans she was being harassed by a ‘violent’ stalker two weeks before death</strong>

Music


Sinéad O’Connor warned fans she was being harassed by a ‘violent’ stalker two weeks before death

By Callum Boyle

Sinead O’Connor’s response to Piers Morgan asking her on his show is legendary

Piers Morgan

Sinead O’Connor’s response to Piers Morgan asking her on his show is legendary

By Jack Peat

Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking final social media post before death at age 56

Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking final social media post before death at age 56

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

By Joseph Loftus

Ozzy Osbourne furiously slams Kanye West after he sampled his music

Ozzy Osbourne furiously slams Kanye West after he sampled his music

By Joseph Loftus

Kneecap to launch legal proceedings after being blocked from funding by UK Government

Arlene Foster

Kneecap to launch legal proceedings after being blocked from funding by UK Government

By Stephen Porzio

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

Kneecap claim they’ve been blocked from music funding after tour poster ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

West Ham fans labelled ‘classless’ for Declan Rice taunts

Arsenal

West Ham fans labelled ‘classless’ for Declan Rice taunts

By Callum Boyle

Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

Lifestyle

Bride-to-be cancels wedding and ends relationship after ‘friends’ refused to pay £1k each to attend

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

By Callum Boyle

Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

Boxing

Tyson Fury may never fight again according to former champion

By Callum Boyle

China cancel Argentina tour and blame Lionel Messi 

Argentina

China cancel Argentina tour and blame Lionel Messi 

By Callum Boyle

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

Enterntainment

Rowan Atkinson set to return as Johnny English

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

Body cam

Man United want players to wear cameras during games

By Callum Boyle

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Aftersun

One of the very best movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

New Game of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryen conquest of Westeros is in the works

By Joseph Loftus

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

‘Bravest man who ever lived’ celebrated on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

By Joseph Loftus

Gary Lineker will not present Match of the Day tonight

Gary Lineker will not present Match of the Day tonight

By Joseph Loftus

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories