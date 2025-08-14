Search icon

Music

14th Aug 2025

My Chemical Romance ticket prices confirmed for their Wembley Stadium shows

Jonny Yates

My Chemical Romance ticket prices revealed for their Wembley Stadium shows.

Standing, seated and VIP ticket prices have been confirmed

My Chemical Romance ticket prices have been confirmed for their Wembley Stadium shows.

The group will headline two nights at the London venue next summer on 10-11 July.

It’s part of their ongoing Long Live The Black Parade Tour which sees them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic album.

The tour sees the band perform the LP in full, alongside tracks from their back catalogue.

Tickets for the two Wembley Stadium shows are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale, as they mark their only European shows scheduled on the run so far.

Ahead of My Chemical Romance tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices below.

What are the My Chemical Romance ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets for their shows at Wembley Stadium will be priced at the following:

  • Front pitch standing – £141.90
  • Main pitch standing – £100.65
  • Seated tickets – £58.85 / £81.40 / £97.90 / £113.30 / £141.90

They’ll be available to buy from Ticketmaster, AXS and See Tickets.

What about VIP tickets?

There will also be VIP options for both of the Wembley Stadium gigs, which will be priced at:

  • First entry front VIP standing package – £249
  • Seated VIP package – £249

The Long Live The Black Parade standing package includes one front standing ticket to the show, first entry to the venue, merch bundle and commemorative wristband.

The Long Live The Black Parade seated package includes one premium seated ticket to the show, merch bundle and commemorative wristband.

VIP tickets will also be available to shop from Ticketmaster, AXS and See Tickets.

When do tickets go on sale?

All tickets for both Wembley Stadium dates will be released in the general sale from 10am BST on Friday, 15 August via:

What are the tour dates?

These are the confirmed dates for the group’s ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour:

15 August – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

22 August – Toronto, Rogers Centre

29 August – Chicago, Soldier Field

7 September – Boston, Fenway Park

13 September – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

13-14 February – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

10 July – London, Wembley Stadiumtickets

11 July – London, Wembley Stadium tickets

