My Chemical Romance seating plan revealed for their Wembley Stadium shows.

The seating plan for their Wembley Stadium shows

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The seating plan for My Chemical Romance’s two shows at Wembley Stadium has been confirmed.

The group will headline the London venue on 10-11 July as part of their Long Live The Black Parade Tour.

The shows currently mark their only European dates on the tour, and will see them celebrate the iconic album.

They’ll perform the LP in full including “Teenagers”, “I Don’t Love You”, and “Welcome to the Black Parade” to mark its 20th anniversary.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this week and they’re expected to be in high demand.

Ahead of them being released, Ticketmaster has confirmed the seating plan for their two shows at Wembley Stadium.

What’s the seating plan for My Chemical Romance at Wembley Stadium?

This is the My Chemical Romance seating plan for their shows at Wembley Stadium.

It’s been confirmed that there will be a front pitch standing section, rear standing section, and tiered seating.

Plus it looks like a B stage has been confirmed – in the middle of front standing – which will likely see the band perform on during the show.

Wembley Stadium seating chart for My Chemical Romance. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

All tickets for both Wembley Stadium dates will be released in the general sale from 10am BST on Friday, 15 August via:

It’s been confirmed that there are no presales taking place for the shows, with all tickets released in the general sale.

These are the confirmed dates for the group’s ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour:

15 August – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

22 August – Toronto, Rogers Centre

29 August – Chicago, Soldier Field

7 September – Boston, Fenway Park

13 September – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

13-14 February – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

10 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

11 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets