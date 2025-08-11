My Chemical Romance announce two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium

My Chemical Romance announce Wembley Stadium shows

My Chemical Romance have announced details of two huge Wembley Stadium shows for 2026.

The group will bring the Long Live The Black Parade Tour to London for two nights on 10-11 July.

They’re currently on the North American leg of the tour, and teased the UK announcement last week in a video on social media.

They’ve now confirmed their only European shows on the tour so far, which sees them play the iconic album, The Black Parade in full.

The LP will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026 and features tracks “Teenagers”, “Welcome to the Black Parade”, and “I Don’t Love You”.

Plus the second part of the setlist sees them play tracks from their back catalogue, while a recent show in LA saw them debut an unreleased song titled “War Beneath The Rain”.

The Wembley Stadium shows mark their first performances in the UK since 2022, which saw them play dates in Milton Keynes, Cornwall, Warrington, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

Ahead of My Chemical Romance tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

Tickets for My Chemical Romance’s two Wembley Stadium shows go on general sale at 10am BST on Friday, 15 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

At the time of writing there are no presales confirmed, with all tickets expected to be released in the general sale. We’ll update this if any presales are announced by the band or ticket outlets.

These are the confirmed dates for the group’s ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour:

15 August – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

22 August – Toronto, Rogers Centre

29 August – Chicago, Soldier Field

7 September – Boston, Fenway Park

13 September – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

13-14 February – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

10 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

11 July – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

