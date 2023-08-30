Woman shows how to change duvet cover in 90 seconds

‘Not to be dramatic but you just changed my life’

Changing bedding is a struggle for many, with some folding themselves into a real fluster trying to get it right.

But, that’s not the case for one TikToker, who can do the task is just over a minute.

Anna Vihareva is known for her household hacks and her duvet tricks have gone viral.

In a video Anna shows how to change your bedding in 90 seconds.

In the clip on her TikTok Anna turns out the duvet cover and places it evenly across the bed.

She then places the duvet, or blanket, as she calls it, on top before “rolling it up to the side of the cut of the duvet cover”.

Next, she turns out both the edges and rolls it back and across the bed. And she’s done.

Given Anna completed the task so quickly it is probably no surprise that a lot of commenters were left a little lost.

“I’m still confused,” one person wrote. Another commented echoed the remark, writing: “I don’t know why but I cannot wrap my head around this.”

However, not everyone was confused by the bed-change masterclass.

One Anna convert replied: “Not to be dramatic but you just changed my life.”

The video also prompted others to share their own tips and tricks.

One person added: “I like to put the duvet inside out and… vigorously shake it. Helps get my frustration out.”

As it turns out, the roll-out technique seems quite popular.

Sophie Liard previously shared the clip on her TikTok for others to follow and it’s especially helpful for those changing the sheets alone – and also means you’re less likely to end up sweating on clean covers.

Sophie, also known as The Folding Lady, begins by spreading the duvet on top of the clean cover.

Keeping the corners together, she rolls the entire thing down like a sausage, before tucking the corners in at either side. Next, she flips it over and unravels it to reveal that the cover is miraculously on the duvet with very little effort.

The video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

“I’ve done this every time since I saw your first video of this,” one commenter wrote.

