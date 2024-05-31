The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

And that doesn’t include the concealed €20 bribe

The average cost of a stag do has been revealed – and it’s fair to say that it’s not just fruit and veg that have been hit by out-of-control inflation in recent years.

According to research, guests heading out for a royal knees-up at the behest of a soon-to-be-wed groom are facing charges north of £1,500 for the privilege.

Trips to far-flung destinations mean travel and flights now typically cost £376, while accommodation comes in at £385, activities cost £362 and food and drink will set you back £396.

It means the cost of a typical stag do is now £1,519 – and that doesn’t even include the concealed €20 bribe in the event of police trouble.

The survey of 3,000 adults was commissioned by international money app Wise, which has launched a helpline fronted by actor Joe Thomas, who played Simon in the hit comedy show the Inbetweeners, to advise on cultured stag or hen events without breaking the bank.

The actor and comedian will be helping out brides and grooms-to-be with their pre-wedding party issues, including how to avoid a ‘sten’ do (where the stag and hen parties are combined) and how to tastefully exit the inevitable WhatsApp group after the event.

Arun Tharmarajah, Director of European Payments at the app for international money said: “Stag and hen parties have definitely had an ‘upgrade’ in recent years but this can come at a cost – plus throw up all kinds of dilemmas.

“It’s particularly tricky for older best men, bridesmaids and guests who are organising and attending these more ‘grown up’ events.

“Joe will answer all kinds of questions from ‘how do I convert my pounds to euros and split that between 18 people?’ to ‘what’s the best destination for a more suave and sophisticated stag?’

“Our research shows that as you get older – and particularly when you’re in that sweet spot of stags, between 25-44, when everyone seems to get married – your tastes in these events do change.”

The study also identified what those polled would look to do on a stag or hen do of their own.

Almost a fifth (17 per cent) would opt for a ‘traditional’ affair – featuring exotic dancers and fancy dress, while more than double this amount (39 per cent) would opt for something slightly more cultured.

The study also showed 23 per cent of those aged 35-44 would be keen for a completely sober stag or hen – so they could remember it better.

When it comes to top foreign destinations, Barcelona, Ibiza, Berlin, Amsterdam and Santorini topped the wish list.

While more than a third (35 per cent) reckon expectations for these trips have gone up massively in recent years with those aged 45 and up most likely to feel this way.

And while a large amount of people over 55 (71 per cent) consider stag or hen dos an activity for younger people, only 34 per cent of those who are actually under 35 feel the same way, suggesting there is room for everyone, according to the OnePoll data.

The poll also found setting a budget that suits everyone was the top struggle for those who have had to organise a stag or hen party in the past – affecting 30 per cent of them.

While almost as many (28 per cent) had difficulty finding a date that worked for everyone invited.

Offering advice to anyone organising a pre-wedding event, the Wise stag and hen helpline, with Joe Thomas, will be open on Friday 31st May from 1-2pm to phone on 0800 6990 002 or to text on 07537410154.

Joe said: “Organising a stag or hen party is a fairly thankless task, with someone almost always likely to be left upset about something.

“The key is to make sure that it’s something that the person being celebrated actually wants to do, if they want willy straws and strippers, then that’s what they should get.

“But if they’d rather do a walking tour of baroque architecture in Prague, that needs to be considered too – I know which one I’d prefer.”

