Search icon

Lifestyle

31st May 2024

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Jack Peat

And that doesn’t include the concealed €20 bribe

The average cost of a stag do has been revealed – and it’s fair to say that it’s not just fruit and veg that have been hit by out-of-control inflation in recent years.

According to research, guests heading out for a royal knees-up at the behest of a soon-to-be-wed groom are facing charges north of £1,500 for the privilege.

Trips to far-flung destinations mean travel and flights now typically cost £376, while accommodation comes in at £385, activities cost £362 and food and drink will set you back £396.

It means the cost of a typical stag do is now £1,519 – and that doesn’t even include the concealed €20 bribe in the event of police trouble.

@inbetweeners_80 im keeping a bribe up there just in case 😭🤣 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #inbetweeners #inbetweenersmovie #neil #jay #will ♬ original sound – inbetweeners_funny_moments

The survey of 3,000 adults was commissioned by international money app Wise, which has launched a helpline fronted by actor Joe Thomas, who played Simon in the hit comedy show the Inbetweeners, to advise on cultured stag or hen events without breaking the bank.

The actor and comedian will be helping out brides and grooms-to-be with their pre-wedding party issues, including how to avoid a ‘sten’ do (where the stag and hen parties are combined) and how to tastefully exit the inevitable WhatsApp group after the event.

Arun Tharmarajah, Director of European Payments at the app for international money said: “Stag and hen parties have definitely had an ‘upgrade’ in recent years but this can come at a cost – plus throw up all kinds of dilemmas.

“It’s particularly tricky for older best men, bridesmaids and guests who are organising and attending these more ‘grown up’ events.

“Joe will answer all kinds of questions from ‘how do I convert my pounds to euros and split that between 18 people?’ to ‘what’s the best destination for a more suave and sophisticated stag?’

“Our research shows that as you get older – and particularly when you’re in that sweet spot of stags, between 25-44, when everyone seems to get married – your tastes in these events do change.”

The study also identified what those polled would look to do on a stag or hen do of their own.

Almost a fifth (17 per cent) would opt for a ‘traditional’ affair – featuring exotic dancers and fancy dress, while more than double this amount (39 per cent) would opt for something slightly more cultured.

The study also showed 23 per cent of those aged 35-44 would be keen for a completely sober stag or hen – so they could remember it better.

When it comes to top foreign destinations, Barcelona, Ibiza, Berlin, Amsterdam and Santorini topped the wish list.

While more than a third (35 per cent) reckon expectations for these trips have gone up massively in recent years with those aged 45 and up most likely to feel this way.

And while a large amount of people over 55 (71 per cent) consider stag or hen dos an activity for younger people, only 34 per cent of those who are actually under 35 feel the same way, suggesting there is room for everyone, according to the OnePoll data.

The poll also found setting a budget that suits everyone was the top struggle for those who have had to organise a stag or hen party in the past – affecting 30 per cent of them.

While almost as many (28 per cent) had difficulty finding a date that worked for everyone invited.

Offering advice to anyone organising a pre-wedding event, the Wise stag and hen helpline, with Joe Thomas, will be open on Friday 31st May from 1-2pm to phone on 0800 6990 002 or to text on 07537410154.

Joe said: “Organising a stag or hen party is a fairly thankless task, with someone almost always likely to be left upset about something.

“The key is to make sure that it’s something that the person being celebrated actually wants to do, if they want willy straws and strippers, then that’s what they should get.

“But if they’d rather do a walking tour of baroque architecture in Prague, that needs to be considered too – I know which one I’d prefer.”

Related links:

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Topics:

Stag Do,the inbetweeners

RELATED ARTICLES

Stag do groom stopped by police after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

Just Stop Oil

Stag do groom stopped by police after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt

By Charlie Herbert

Almost £40,000 raised to bring home British rugby player who was killed on Vegas stag do

Las Vegas

Almost £40,000 raised to bring home British rugby player who was killed on Vegas stag do

By Charlie Herbert

Man goes on bachelor party to Ibiza – wakes up in airline overhead bin

flying

Man goes on bachelor party to Ibiza – wakes up in airline overhead bin

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

By JOE

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

Lifestyle

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

By Ryan Price

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

Aston Villa

Aston Villa change their club crest again and everyone is saying the same thing

By Charlie Herbert

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares update following his dementia diagnosis

By Ryan Price

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

By Charlie Herbert

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

Eminem

Eminem calls out his own kids and brings Slim Shady back in new song

By Ryan Price

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories