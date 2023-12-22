Search icon

22nd Dec 2023

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

JOE

There’s a new bedroom trend on the scene…

With the end of the year comes a reflection on all the new trends that have grown in popularity since January.

And, well, when it comes to the bedroom, there is one movement that seems to have gone above and beyond what people ever thought.

Sploshing has become hugely popular, with the fetish having racked up millions of tags across TikTok, Instagram and Reddit.

But what is it exactly?

Well, Lana Holmes, a psychologist for Onward and Outward Center for Inclusive Therapy and Wellness, says that the term was first used way back in the 80s.

There was actually a magazine titled Splosh that focussed on the fetish, which is also known as wet and messy (WAM).

The fetish is described as one ‘in which people derive sexual arousal and pleasure from being covered in food products and beverages’.

“For some people, it’s very pleasurable, as well as liberating,” Holmes explained.

Ayesha Hussain, who founded the adult entertainment company The Violet, says: “There are aspects of the mouth being a vessel that are inherently sexual.

“It opens, it’s moist, and when you get aroused, your mouth opens more and gets more lubricated.”

She added: “It can be anything: spaghetti, cucumbers, chocolate, etc.”

“Watch every movement, taste every smell, imagine their saliva accumulating, and go from there!”

Relationships,Sex and Relationships

