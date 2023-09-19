Search icon

19th Sep 2023

Mum responds to backlash over video of her hugging teenage son at game

Joseph Loftus

The video went viral last month

A mother at the centre of a viral video which shows her jumping into her son’s arms has spoken out and responded to the backlash.

Amber Wright from Utah celebrated her teenage son Brixton’s win after a football game with a passionate embrace and shared the footage on Instagram.

The video, which was shared at the end of August, attracted far more comments than the mother initially expected.

In fact, her following actually jumped from 1,900 followers to 19,000 in just one post.

The footage shows the 38-year-old being held in the air by her son as she wraps her legs around him. At one point Wright also buries her face into her son’s neck for a few seconds.

She captioned the post: “This boy will forever and always have my entire heart. Gina captured the end of this moment, and I’m SO grateful. When I walked up to hug my baby boy after his game, he immediately picked me up and just held me.

“It may have been 20 seconds, 30 seconds, a minute, I have no idea. But in this moment, time stood completely still. I honestly don’t know what I did to deserve you @brix_wright but I am thankful every second of every single day for you.”

However the video immediately started a debate in the comment section with many claiming that it was not appropriate behaviour for a mother and son.

Oner wrote: “It would’ve been cute if it was his girlfriend, but not a mother.” Another wrote: “Oh so you’re one of those moms.”

A third commented: “Nothing wrong with a hug but the feet shouldn’t have left the ground.” A fourth said: “Literally thought this was his girlfriend.” Another commented: “How would you react to a dad doing this to his teenage daughter? Just saying.”

Now, Amber has hit back.

Speaking to TODAY, Amber explained: “I come from a very affectionate family. I hug my dad every time I see him. What you saw on the football field is just how we are. Brix will pick me up and squeeze me and then put me back down.”

Brixton also responded, writing in the comment section: “How abt you leave my mom alone. She’s never abused me done anything sexual with me or my friends or groomed me. She’s my mom she is my hero the vid of us hugging was a HUG.

“Go bother someone else and maybe hug your own kids. You all need Jesus damn.”

