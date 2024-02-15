Search icon

Lifestyle

15th Feb 2024

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

Charlie Herbert

Man sends brilliant response to boss who tried to cancel his holiday

A TikToker has shared the story of how a man’s boss tried to cancel his annual leave at the last minute because of staff shortages.

Michael Sanz makes videos on TikTok about stories sent into him by followers, and this one concerned a text conversation between an employee, Noel, and their boss, Nick.

Sanz read out the texts between the pair whilst offering his own opinion on who was in the right and wrong.

The conversation starts with Noel being told by his boss that he has had his upcoming annual leave cancelled because of the departure of another employee, Jenny.

Boss Nick explained that he would need Noel to help out more following Jenny’s departure, so had informed HR that his leave was cancelled.

Understandably, Noel wasn’t happy with this and explained that the leave was for his brother’s wedding in Bali. All the flights and accommodation were booked and his kids were also part of the wedding party so he was unable to cancel the leave.

He did offer to “help out more until I leave” though.

(Getty)

The boss was having it though and instead said Noel would need to cut his leave short then if he couldn’t cancel, suggesting he only fly in and fly out for the wedding and “then take three days over the weekend instead of the three weeks.”

The employee made clear again that he couldn’t change his holiday and suggested his boss hire some temporary staff to help out while he was away.

His boss simply responded: “Mate, can’t stress enough, your leave is cancelled, we just can’t do it. I’m sorry.”

At this point, Noel’s patience ran out, and he informed the boss that he would be taking his leave immediately – and may not come back.

He wrote that he would be thinking about whether he wants to return to a company that “doesn’t promote boundaries.”

@theoutsourcingexpert

As a boss, you can’t just cancel your teams leave, especially when it’s booked so far out. #badboss #staffburnout #toxicculture #poormanagement #greatboss #bebetter #tbd #teamsbydesign #outsourcing #virtualassistants #adminsupport #varecruitment #adminassistant #remotesupport #propertymanagementsupport #lettingsupport #salesprogression #virtualassistantphilippines #howtooutsource #besttaskstooutsource #eliminaterepetativetasks #delegateadmintasks #outsourcingtothephilippines #unbusy #tasksyoucanoutsource #realestatevirtualassistant #businessowner #realestateagencyboss #propertymanager #realestateagent #pmbusinessowner #propertymanagerbusinessowner #propertymanageraustralia #propertymanageruk #propertymanagernewzealand #uk

♬ original sound – Michael Sanz -Outsourcing Tips

Throughout the TikTok, Sanz praised the employee for his measured responses, whilst criticising the boss for his conduct.

He captioned the post: “As a boss, you can’t just cancel your teams leave, especially when it’s booked so far out.”

In the comments, many couldn’t believe how the boss had acted and suggested some blunter responses they’d have sent themselves.

One person wrote: “Response should have been. ‘You’ll need to find 2 new hires. Regards from Bali.”

A second agreed: “I would have replied, Hi Nick, take this as my resignation. Would not have even entered into a conversation with the boss.”

“Quick fix – Boss has to tell Jenny not to resign because they are too busy and need time to find a replacement,” someone else joked.

And others had their own experiences from their working lives, with one person writing: “The owner of the company I work for constantly texts me on weekends and public holidays, I get it his business but the guy doesn’t work and I do.”

Another recalled: “A new company bought out the one I used to work for and they wiped out all of our PTO and I had a trip planned and they told me I couldn’t go. I quit.”

Related links:

Gen Z worker tells boss they can’t attend 8am meeting because they will be at the gym

Topics:

annual leave

RELATED ARTICLES

Workers told what holidays to book next year to get 50 days off

annual leave

Workers told what holidays to book next year to get 50 days off

By JOE

All the 2023 bank holidays – and how to use them to get 47 days off work

annual leave

All the 2023 bank holidays – and how to use them to get 47 days off work

By Steve Hopkins

How to turn 26 days of annual leave into 62 days of holiday

annual leave

How to turn 26 days of annual leave into 62 days of holiday

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

Air Travel

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

By Charlie Herbert

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Dublin

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By Joseph Loftus

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

Neighbour

‘My neighbour parks so close to my front door I struggle to get out’

By Charlie Herbert

Man became richest person in the world for two minutes with $92 quadrillion

America

Man became richest person in the world for two minutes with $92 quadrillion

By Charlie Herbert

‘Trophy husband’ with three wives explains why he has ‘no need to work’

‘Trophy husband’ with three wives explains why he has ‘no need to work’

By JOE

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

Football

Geoff Shreeves calls for severe punishment for Man City over FFP allegations

By Callum Boyle

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

Brain cancer

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

By Charlie Herbert

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

By Charlie Herbert

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Joaquin Phoenix

New images released for Joker sequel featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

By Charlie Herbert

One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

NFL

One dead and three in critical condition after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

NFL

Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Boxing

Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe open to joining Arsenal

By Callum Boyle

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

Australia

Devastated parents want to raise awareness after 13-year-old daughter dies from ‘chroming’

By JOE

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Football

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

By JOE

Load more stories