Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Dec 2023

Leicester has been named the nightlife capital of the UK

Callum Boyle

Leicester

Leicester’s the place

Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield are just some of the places you’re guaranteed to have a good night out in.

But none come close to Leicester.

That’s according to Monzo anyway, who voted Leicester as the nightlife capital of the UK.

According to their findings, the city based in the East Midlands has spent more on nights out than anywhere else in the UK.

Although it’s not the biggest city in the UK, there’s still plenty of attractions. Some of the pubs include the Rutland and Derby Arms, The Cherry Tree, The Globe and more.

For those enjoying a night-club or two, there’s the iconic Mosh as well as Fan Club – plenty of places to spend your money!

Monzo also found that Liverpool was the place with the most food bought between the hours of 11pm and 4am.

I mean, who doesn’t love a dirty kebab after a night out?

These stats were all collated by Monzo’s ‘‘Year in Monzo’. Think Spotify wrapped but instead it shows you how much you spent and what you spent it on throughout the year.

A nightmare thought for some, I should imagine.

Related links:

Topics:

Clubbing,Leicester

RELATED ARTICLES

TikTok influencer and mum jailed for life for double murder

Crime

TikTok influencer and mum jailed for life for double murder

By Charlie Herbert

‘My 55-inch bum is so big I hid bottles of booze in it when I go clubbing’

Alcohol

‘My 55-inch bum is so big I hid bottles of booze in it when I go clubbing’

By JOE

Man gets full sized Stella tattoo on his head because he loves the drink that much

Art

Man gets full sized Stella tattoo on his head because he loves the drink that much

By Kieran Galpin

MORE FROM JOE

Hull was full of naked blue people on Saturday morning – all in the name of art

Hull

Hull was full of naked blue people on Saturday morning – all in the name of art

By Carl Kinsella

WATCH: Prince Harry’s reaction after a toddler steals his popcorn

Funny

WATCH: Prince Harry’s reaction after a toddler steals his popcorn

By Tony Cuddihy

Truckers ‘boycott Colorado’ after 110 year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

Boycott Colorado

Truckers ‘boycott Colorado’ after 110 year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

By Danny Jones

Video: 8 minutes of the best panda sex you’ll see today

Panda

Video: 8 minutes of the best panda sex you’ll see today

By JOE

A step-by-step guide to making a protest placard that will go viral online

Brexit

A step-by-step guide to making a protest placard that will go viral online

By Ciara Knight

Meet Exploding Unicorn, the Twitter account making dad jokes funny

Dad

Meet Exploding Unicorn, the Twitter account making dad jokes funny

By Jordan Gold

Viewers devastated as the ‘best show on TV’ is confirmed to be ending

Viewers devastated as the ‘best show on TV’ is confirmed to be ending

By Simon Kelly

12-year-old spends four days in coma and suffers lung collapse after excessively vaping

12-year-old spends four days in coma and suffers lung collapse after excessively vaping

By Nina McLaughlin

Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

Images show students hiding from gunman during Prague shooting

By Joseph Loftus

Piers Morgan slams Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year award as ‘celebrating mediocrity’

Lionesses

Piers Morgan slams Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year award as ‘celebrating mediocrity’

By Callum Boyle

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

By Joseph Loftus

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Paulie Malignaggi accepts fight offer from MMA star

Artem Lobov

Paulie Malignaggi accepts fight offer from MMA star

By Ben Kiely

Carragher and Neville at their brilliant best discussing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tactics (Video)

Christian Benteke

Carragher and Neville at their brilliant best discussing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tactics (Video)

By JOE

Brexit: Leave campaign could be investigated over claims it misled voters

Brexit

Brexit: Leave campaign could be investigated over claims it misled voters

By JOE

Pusha T calls out Drake for hiring goons to attack him at Toronto show

Drake

Pusha T calls out Drake for hiring goons to attack him at Toronto show

By Will Lavin

Brave Zelensky shares video from Presidential palace to prove he’s not hiding in bunker

bunker

Brave Zelensky shares video from Presidential palace to prove he’s not hiding in bunker

By Danny Jones

John Leguizamo hits out at new Mario movie’s ‘all-white’ lead cast

Entertainment

John Leguizamo hits out at new Mario movie’s ‘all-white’ lead cast

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories