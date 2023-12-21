Leicester has been named the nightlife capital of the UK

Leicester’s the place

Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield are just some of the places you’re guaranteed to have a good night out in.

But none come close to Leicester.

That’s according to Monzo anyway, who voted Leicester as the nightlife capital of the UK.

According to their findings, the city based in the East Midlands has spent more on nights out than anywhere else in the UK.

Although it’s not the biggest city in the UK, there’s still plenty of attractions. Some of the pubs include the Rutland and Derby Arms, The Cherry Tree, The Globe and more.

Your reminder for this week: Leicester’s the place. pic.twitter.com/AU91R4MLWN — New York Foxes (@NewYorkFoxes) January 31, 2022

For those enjoying a night-club or two, there’s the iconic Mosh as well as Fan Club – plenty of places to spend your money!

Monzo also found that Liverpool was the place with the most food bought between the hours of 11pm and 4am.

I mean, who doesn’t love a dirty kebab after a night out?

These stats were all collated by Monzo’s ‘‘Year in Monzo’. Think Spotify wrapped but instead it shows you how much you spent and what you spent it on throughout the year.

A nightmare thought for some, I should imagine.

