Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

Every kid’s dream

A dad who ordered his son got quite the surprise after it had to be delivered to his garden by crane.

Andre Bisson’s four-year-old son Theo asked for the “the biggest Carnotaur you’ve ever seen” and not wanting to disappoint, he did exactly that.

The Guernsey-born father bought the statue online for £1,000 and thought he would be getting a three-metre-long dinosaur. When it arrived, it was actually nearly twice the size.

He found the gift after Jersey amusement park Tamba Park was selling a load of it’s old dinosaur statues.

Explaining to The Sun, he said: “The issue was as this was being sold off online, there was only a thumbnail image to try and gauge the size, no details whatsoever and no one to ask, I didn’t care really! I knew he would be big, I estimated 3m long x 1.5m max… as it turns out, he was much bigger at 5m long x 2.3m high.”

Bisson said he didn’t realise just how big it was until a delivery company said it was impossible to fit into a lorry.

It had initially been bought for his son as a Christmas present but due to the size and difficulty with delivering it, the gift took longer than expected to arrive.

As an apology, Tamba Park sent a smaller dinosaur.

Carnotaurs are Theo’s favourite species and the four-year-old first asked for a dinosaur after watching the Disney film Dinosaur.

Theo has named the dinosaur Chaz.

