Search icon

Lifestyle

27th Jan 2024

British plumber’s invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

Charlie Herbert

British plumber's invoice goes viral after he fixes boiler of terminally-ill 91-year-old

‘An angel dressed as a plumber’

A British plumber went viral after he fixed the boiler of a terminally-ill 91-year-old and decided not to charge her a penny.

Burnley plumber James Anderson was called out to fix the woman’s leaked boiler, but after arriving at her home found her on palliative care for advanced stage leukaemia.

He had been called to the property by the woman’s daughter, Christine, who was worried about her mother being cold in her own home.

After he carried out the work, he handed the pensioner an invoice totalling £0 and promised to be on standby for her 24 hours a day.

The invoice he sent read: “Calllout to Boiler high pressure and 2 leaks… lady is 91 years of age acute leukaemia end of life care Amount 0.00

“No charge for this lady under any circumstances. We will be available 24 hour to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible.

Stunned by his generosity, Christine later shared the invoice on Facebook, describing Anderson as an “angel dressed as a plumber.”

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News in 2019 about the act of kindness, Christine said: “I just burst into tears when I read the email from James. It was just so kind.

“I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I rang him because I couldn’t believe my eyes and I couldn’t understand what was happening.

“When I told him I wanted to make a donation, he just said to buy my mum some flowers. I was so warmed by his kindness – it’s the little things.

“We are going through a stressful time and have been absolutely overwhelmed by kindness.”

Anderson said: “I went round on Sunday and it was clear that the expansion vessel in the boiler had gone.

“But for the next few days, I popped into her house every morning and sometimes in the afternoon and evening to check on the boiler so that her house would be kept warm.

“When I first visited the lady, she was just lying on a bed chair in her living room and she didn’t look too well. I had to help and I can’t not do it for free.

“At first, the lady – Christine – didn’t understand what I meant when I’d said it was free. She was absolutely over the moon and amazed.”

Anderson in fact runs a company devoted to offering discounted plumbing to the elderly and vulnerable. The not-for-profit Burnley-based business is called Depher, which stands for Disabled and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Response.

He works on a volunteer basis and take no wages for his work, and Depher relies on public donations to cover all labour and materials.

Having been established in 2017, it has since supported more than 17,000 people.

Topics:

Cancer,Generosity,Kindness,plumber

RELATED ARTICLES

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

Linda Nolan says she’s going to enjoy Christmas as doctors confirm tumours have shrunk

Cancer

Linda Nolan says she’s going to enjoy Christmas as doctors confirm tumours have shrunk

By Callum Boyle

Jonnie Irwin vows to get to his 50th birthday after doctors gave him days to live

A place in the sun

Jonnie Irwin vows to get to his 50th birthday after doctors gave him days to live

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman has to put down all five of her dogs after contracting rare disease

Dogs

Woman has to put down all five of her dogs after contracting rare disease

By Steve Hopkins

Pregnant Kate Middleton is being torn apart on social media for defying BAFTAs dress code

Baftas

Pregnant Kate Middleton is being torn apart on social media for defying BAFTAs dress code

By James Dawson

Father and son dress up as each other and it’s absolutely uncanny (Pic)

Family

Father and son dress up as each other and it’s absolutely uncanny (Pic)

By Tom Victor

It turns out we’ve been using emojis wrong all this time…

Emoji

It turns out we’ve been using emojis wrong all this time…

By Conor Heneghan

I’m A Celebrity to work around Anthony McPartlin’s absence during filming

Ant and Dec

I’m A Celebrity to work around Anthony McPartlin’s absence during filming

By JOE

Woman who threw soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ says she would never try to damage it

Art

Woman who threw soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ says she would never try to damage it

By Charlie Herbert

Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

By Charlie Herbert

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

FA Cup

Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

By Charlie Herbert

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

Army

All Brits face conscription ‘within six years’, expert warns

By Charlie Herbert

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

The Traitors

Applications open for season three of The Traitors

By Charlie Herbert

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

The Traitors

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola says he will ‘sleep better’ following Klopp’s Liverpool departure

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Drug dealer caught after posting picture of Stilton cheese online

Carl Stewart

Drug dealer caught after posting picture of Stilton cheese online

By Claudia McInerney

JOE PREMIERE: Mark McCabe releases “Over Me” music video

Aimee

JOE PREMIERE: Mark McCabe releases “Over Me” music video

By Dave Hanratty

Artem Dzyuba breaks silence on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Andriy Yarmolenko

Artem Dzyuba breaks silence on Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Callum Boyle

Antoine Griezmann: Uruguay will be boring and fall over like Atlético Madrid

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann: Uruguay will be boring and fall over like Atlético Madrid

By Reuben Pinder

Paul Merson and Phil Thompson reminded of their comments about Marco Silva after Hull beat Liverpool

Hull City

Paul Merson and Phil Thompson reminded of their comments about Marco Silva after Hull beat Liverpool

By Mike Wright

Diego Maradona was celebrating wildly in Leicester today as Argentina beat Tonga (Video)

Argentina

Diego Maradona was celebrating wildly in Leicester today as Argentina beat Tonga (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories